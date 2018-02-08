WATCH: CNN Host Skewers Holocaust Denier Running for Congress: You Will 'Go Down in Flames'

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota delivered an epic takedown of a Holocaust denier and former leader of the American Nazi Party who’s running unopposed for the Republican nomination in Illinois’s Third Congressional District.

Arthur Jones, who is running to unseat Democratic Rep. Daniel Lipinski, appeared on CNN’s New Day on Thursday, where host Camerota quickly confronted him by asking outright if he’s a Nazi.

“Mr. Jones, it is shocking to hear how vocally and unapologetically racist you are,” she said after playing footage of Jones speaking at a neo-Nazi gathering, “Are you a Nazi?”

“I don’t call myself a Nazi,” Jones replied, claiming that he has not been officially involved with Nazi organizations since about 1990. “I call myself an American patriot and statesman.”

“You dress in Nazi garb and you celebrate Hitler’s birthday,” Camerota fired back. “You’re a Nazi.”

“Your website is filled with the most vile, rancid rhetoric I think I’ve ever read,” she continued, referencing Jones’ campaign website, on which he accuses Holocaust survivors of peddling “propaganda.”

The Illinois Republican Party and National Republican Congressional Committee have both made statements denouncing Jones’ candidacy and “racist views,” according to The Washington Post.

After several minutes of heated debate, Camerota concluded by predicting Jones would lose the race, much like he’s lost multiple others in the past.

“You have a long track record of losing,” she told him. “You lose virtually everything that you run for. You’ve run for Congress and you’ve lost, for mayor, for alderman. And we’re not in the business of predicting the news, but I can say that you will lose this race. You couldn’t win dog catcher.”