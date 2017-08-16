Clay Aiken Regrets Defending President Trump: ‘I’m Sorry’ I Ever Said He Wasn’t Racist

Last year, Clay Aiken defended President Donald Trump against racist accusations during the 2016 presidential election; however, the former American Idol contestant’s opinion on the matter has changed in the wake of Trump blaming “both sides” for the tragic events at the white nationalist riots in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

“Remember all those times I defended @realDonaldTrump and believed he was not actually racist?” Aiken, who ran as a Democrat in a North Carolina congressional race in 2014, tweeted Tuesday evening. “Well…I am a f*****g dumb—. #im sorry.”

This is the opposite of what he said during an appearance on Fox Business Channel in March 2016. “I don’t think he’s fascist. I don’t think he’s a racist,” said Aiken, who supported Hillary Clinton in the election, at the time. “I like him as a person. I always say, he’s kind of like the uncle who gets drunk at the wedding and embarrasses you. You still love him, but you wish he’d shut up.”

He continued in the same interview, “I mean, I am a Democrat, and I certainly don’t agree with anything he’s saying right now. Nor do I agree with anyone else on that side of the aisle who’s running for president. But I think the concern for me more is that I don’t really know where he falls [on the issues].”

In a series of tweets Tuesday night, Aiken also reiterated his stance on Trump during the election. “TBC…I’ve always thought he would be a dumpster fire as a president, and I was right about that. I just didn’t think he was racist,” he tweeted.

TBC… I've always thought he would be a dumpster fire as a president, and I was right about that. I just didn't think he was racist. #wrong https://t.co/6ec0Qm0WxW — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 15, 2017

Considering I spoke out against him throughout general election and urged people to vote for Hillary, you may not be much brighter yourself https://t.co/hwKODq7ocp — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 16, 2017

Bitch, please! If you think I have EVER been a "Trump supporter" you're as crazy as he is. #payattention https://t.co/uT7mEWdoSH — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 16, 2017

🙄 My party is the Democrats. I didn't vote for the idiot. Never ever implied that I did or would. Was VERY vocal about not voting for him. https://t.co/JjRg1e4weX — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 16, 2017

This article originally appeared on Ew.com