Christie Brinkley Says 'Smarmy' Donald Trump Tried to Woo Her While He Was Married to Ivana

President Donald Trump may have married two models in his life, but apparently there was at least one that got away.

Christie Brinkley revealed in a new interview with Porter magazine that Trump once asked her to join him on his private jet — but she turned him down because she suspected he was “chasing skirts.”

The model says Trump, who was married to his first wife, former model Ivana Trump, at the time, extended the invitation while Brinkley was staying at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

“My phone rings and this guy goes, ‘Hey, Christie, it’s The Donald.’ I say, ‘Hi, Billy,’ because I was dating Billy [Joel] at the time,” Brinkley told Porter magazine, as reported by The Sunday Times. “But the voice goes, ‘No, no. It’s The Donald!’ So I say, ‘What’s up?’ And he says, ‘I hear you’re leaving for Aspen tomorrow. I am too. I’d like to give you a ride on my private jet.’

Brinkley continued, “So I reply, ‘Thank you, but I have already arranged my flights.’ ‘So cancel them!’ was his response, and I say, ‘No, thank you. I’m going with friends.’ I knew he was married, and there he was asking me to go on his plane. He was kind of flirty about it. He was out chasing skirts.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

The model says that’s not the only time she crossed paths with Trump.

“I’ve had dinner with him,” she said. “I’ve always found him smarmy, as in, ‘Watch out, part the waves, the rich people are coming, everything is gold, solid 24-carat gold, the best, the greatest, nobody else has more gold on anything in their house than me. Did you bring a brush? Let’s gold-leaf it!’ ”

Trump’s 15-year marriage to Ivana ended in the early 1990s after he had a highly publicized affair with actress Marla Maples. Trump went on to marry and divorce Maples before later wedding model-turned-first-lady Melania in 2005.

Brinkley’s story comes amid allegations that Trump also had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels in 2006 while he was married to Melania. Trump has denied the claims through his lawyer Michael Cohen.