Calm Down, Internet! Chicago Cubs’ Albert Almora Isn’t Giving President Trump the Middle Finger in This Photo

The Twitterverse is buzzing about a photo of the Chicago Cubs’ White House meet-and-greet with President Donald Trump on Wednesday in which outfielder Albert Almora, Jr., at first glance, appears to be giving the president the middle finger.

But not long after the photo by the Chicago Sun-Times was posted on Twitter and speculation started to swirl, Almora told the newspaper he was definitely not flipping the bird to the president.

“I had two fingers out,” he said. “I’d never do that to the president of the United States.”

Upon closer inspection, it’s clear that Almora’s index finger is extended along with his middle finger in the photo.

Players and coaches on the World Series-winning team were divided about Wednesday’s congratulatory meet-and-greet with the polarizing president, though several of the 10 players who planned to skip the event declined to explain why when asked about the subject.

Before the Oval Office visit, Almora had told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was looking forward to meeting the president. “I just look at it as it’s not every day you get to meet the president of the United States. And in a year I get to meet two,” said Almora, who, along with his teammates, also visited President Barack Obama at the White House in January following their victory.

Almora’s denial didn’t stop social media users from speculating that the alleged gesture was intentional — or, at any rate, choosing to believe that it was.

Just saw the pic. Swear Almora had only the one finger 😂😂 — The Sports Guy (@smsportsguy) June 28, 2017

I choose to believe Albert Almora was flipping off the president. — Morrtis (@morrtis_) June 28, 2017

Twitter users aren’t the only ones teasing Amora about the photo. His teammates are getting in on it too.

“We laugh about it now,” he said. “But there were two fingers out there. Definitely two fingers.”