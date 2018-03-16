Chelsea Clinton Says Donald Trump Jr.'s Children Deserve Privacy Amid Divorce News: 'They're Kids'

As a former first daughter who was a teen in the White House during one of its biggest scandals, Chelsea Clinton knows what it’s like to be the subject of undeserved media scrutiny.

So when it comes to the divorce of President Trump’s son Donald Trump, Jr. from wife Vanessa, she wants to make sure the same mistakes don’t happen.

“Please respect the privacy of President Trump’s grandchildren,” Chelsea, 38, warned critics in a pointed tweet on Thursday just hours after Trump Jr.’s split news was made public. “They’re kids and deserve to not be your clickbait. Thank you.”

This isn’t the first time Chelsea, whose mother Hillary Clinton was the president’s Democratic rival in the 2016 election, has stood for a member of the Trump family.

In February, she defended Donald and Melania Trump’s 11-year-old son, Barron, from a Twitter troll who joked in a since-deleted tweet that the first lady’s special guest at the State of the Union, 12-year-old Preston Sharp, had been “recast as Barron.”

“Whatever our politics, I hope we can agree to both leave 11-year old private citizen Barron Trump alone and celebrate 12-year old Preston Sharp for his work to honor the graves of every military veteran,” Chelsea fired back in a tweet that Donald Jr. later thanked her for writing.

In August, Chelsea also railed against the Daily Caller after it published a story ridiculing Barron’s casual fashion choices. “It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves,” she wrote in a tweet that caught the attention of Melania, who expressed her gratitude on Twitter as well.

Donald Jr. and Vanessa share five children together: Kai Madison, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe Sophia, 3.

The couple, who married 12 years at his father’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, said they are putting their kids first amid their divorce.

“We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families,” they said in a statement about their split obtained by PEOPLE. “We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Donald Trump Jr. with his wife, Vanessa, and their children at Disney On Ice Presents Frozen at Barclays Center in 2014

Vanessa filed for divorce late Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court, PEOPLE confirmed. The New York Post‘s Page Six, which first reported the news, said she filed for an uncontested proceeding — meaning there are likely no disagreements between them over issues including finances or child custody.

Meanwhile, Donald Jr., 40, shared a photo to Instagram of a private moment with daughter Chloe Sophia on Thursday night, writing, “No matter what is going on bedtime cuddling with the smurf puts a Yuge smile on my face. #bedtime#daddysgirl #cuddle.”