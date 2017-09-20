Chelsea Clinton Scolds Trump for Blocking Cancer Patient on Twitter: ‘I Didn’t Block Him’ After Hillary Golf Ball Tweet

Chelsea Clinton is calling out Donald Trump — again — after the president’s Twitter account blocked a woman with stage 4 cancer who has spoken out against the new Republican attempt to repeal Obamacare.

The former first daughter criticized the president’s latest of many Twitter blockings of his critics, pointing out that she didn’t block Trump despite his recent retweet of a violent meme in which he was depicted striking Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

“The President shared a GIF of him hitting a golf ball at my mother & I didn’t block him (though I did wish he had been focused on the UN),” Clinton tweeted.

The President shared a GIF of him hitting a golf ball at my mother & I didn't block him (though I did wish he had been focused on the UN). https://t.co/RJ2bMbOmB1 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) September 20, 2017

Clinton’s tweet comes after Laura Packard, a 41-year-old Las Vegas woman who has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, told the website ThinkProgress that she’d been blocked by the president.

“I didn’t sleep too well because of the cancer,” she told the outlet. “But I don’t know if he just woke up on the wrong side of the bed today or what.”

Omg. The President of the United States just personally blocked me. pic.twitter.com/MgLfwufOXC — Laura Packard (@lpackard) September 20, 2017

The day before she was blocked, Packard — who has frequently tweeted at Trump about health care issues since the election — criticized him again on Twitter for supporting the Republican health care bill that could leave 30 million Americans without coverage.

Asked how she felt about being blocked by Trump, Packard told ThinkProgress, “I just wish that he would listen.”

“He said [during the campaign] he would come up with something that was great and was going to cover everybody, and [Republicans] keep coming up with bills that are the exact opposite,” she added. “He’s definitely not listening to me now.”