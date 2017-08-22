Chelsea Clinton Stands Up for 11-Year-Old Barron Trump: ‘Let Him Have the Private Childhood He Deserves’

Chelsea Clinton has Barron Trump‘s back.

On Monday, the former First Daughter, 37, took a stand for President Donald Trump‘s 11-year-old son after a publication printed a story titled, “It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He’s In the White House.”

“It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves,” Clinton responded in a tweet.

This is not the first time Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter has stood up for Trump’s youngest child.

Just days after Trump’s inauguration in January, the mother of two came to Barron’s defense after people made jokes about him on Twitter. “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid,” Clinton tweeted at the time.

And in April, Clinton also came to the defense of the Trump’s adult children Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany.

She tweeted that the “President’s family’s protection should not be politicized” after it was reported that some people believe Trump’s sons and daughters should not be offered Secret Service protection when the commander-in-chief faced criticism over the high cost to taxpayers of protecting members of his immediate family.