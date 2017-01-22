Chelsea Clinton Says Barron Trump Deserves the Chance to Be a Kid

Chelsea Clinton knows firsthand that growing up in the political spotlight can be tough, and now she’s standing up for President Donald Trump‘s 10-year-old son Barron.

Apparently in response to jokes people were making online about Barron after the inauguration Friday, the 36-year-old daughter of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton tweeted a powerful message on Sunday.

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid,” she wrote.

However, Clinton also implied that some of the 70-year-old president’s policies may harm children.

She said, “Standing up for every kid also means opposing @ POTUS policies that hurt kids.”

First Daughter Ivanka Trump, 35, said in an interview with 20/20 that aired Thursday that Clinton is a “very good friend” of hers, although she admitted that the two haven’t talked since their parents became embroiled in a bitter election.

“She’s been a friend of mine long before the campaign, of course will be a friend of mine after,” the mother of three told ABC News’ Doris Roberts. “I haven’t spoken about the specific challenges about this next chapter with her just yet but I intend to.”

At the second 2016 presidential debate, the daughters met face-to-face and the two shared an affectionate exchange. Months before, in July, Ivanka told PEOPLE, “We’re both incredibly supportive of our parents, as we should be. But we also continue to have great respect for one another.”

Clinton had similar sentiments, telling PEOPLE in September 2015, “Friendship is always more important than politics. I learned that growing up, watching my parents be friends with people across the political spectrum in Arkansas.”