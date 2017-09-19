Chelsea Clinton Slams Alabama Senate Candidate Who Referred to Native Americans and Asians as ‘Reds and Yellows’

In her latest Twitter takedown, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton took aim at a Republican candidate for the Alabama Senate who seemed to describe Native Americans and Asians as “reds and yellows” in a recent campaign speech.

According to The Hill, Roy Moore, one of two Republican candidates vying for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions, said in a speech on Sunday: “Now we have blacks and white fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting. What’s going to unite us? What’s going to bring us back together? A president? A Congress? No. It’s going to be God.”

Linking to The Hill’s story, Clinton fired back at the racial slurs on Twitter: “Mr. Moore, red & yellow are 2 of the colors in the @Crayola 8 crayons box.”

She added of her 2-year-old daughter: “Charlotte has an extra box I would be happy to send you.”

Moore’s campaign told The Hill that his comments were taken out of context and issued a statement apparently referencing the early 20th century religious children’s song “Jesus Loves the Little Children.”

“Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world,” the statement said. “This is the gospel. If we take it seriously, America can once again be united as one nation under God.”

Alabama will vote in next week’s Senate GOP primary runoff. Moore is leading Sen. Luther Strange — the other Republican candidate who President Trump will stump for on Saturday — in all recent public polling of the runoff, The Hill reports.