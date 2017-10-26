Chelsea Clinton Wishes Mom Hillary a Happy 70th Birthday with Cute Throwback Party Pic

Chelsea Clinton is feeling grateful on her mother’s birthday.

The former first daughter took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to wish her mom, Hillary Clinton, a happy 70th birthday, sharing a cute throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo at one of Hillary’s past birthday celebrations.

It’s unclear what year the photo is from, but Chelsea, now 37, is a child in the snapshot while mom Hillary is wearing oversized glasses that were popular in the ’80s.

“Happy Birthday Mom! So thankful for every birthday & every year we’ve shared,” Chelsea captioned the photo on Twitter. “Looking forward to many more! @HillaryClinton.”

Happy Birthday Mom! So thankful for every birthday & every year we’ve shared. Looking forward to many more! @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/UFzDEWfAQf — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 26, 2017

Former President Bill Clinton also sweetly wished his wife of 42 years a happy milestone birthday on Twitter, writing “70 has never looked so beautiful. Happy birthday @hillaryclinton!”

70 has never looked so beautiful. Happy birthday, @hillaryclinton! — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 26, 2017

Others also wished Hillary Clinton a happy birthday on Twitter, with several fans referring to the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee — who won the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots — as “the people’s president.”

Happy Birthday to the People's President, Former First Lady, Senator & Secretary Of State, @HillaryClinton. Your strength inspires me. ❤️ — Ricky Davila 🇵🇷 (@TheRickyDavila) October 26, 2017

Happy Birthday to the People's President and the strongest person that has ever graced public life! In awe of you, @HillaryClinton. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 26, 2017

HER STORY: @HillaryClinton Lawyer

Wife

Mother

Grandmother

First Lady of Arkansas

First Lady of the US

US Senator

US Sec of State … And the People's Choice for President. Happy Birthday Hillary! You are an inspiration. Thank you for all you have done and continue to do. pic.twitter.com/DmO0rHwNJW — Susan B. Anthony (@Suffragette01) October 26, 2017

Happy birthday Hillary! Thank you for your leadership, resilience & fight for equality throughout the world. You're simply the best! 🎊🎉🎈🎂 — Jason (@jtlee1999) October 26, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Throwback Thursday: Hillary Clinton Fights for Women’s Rights in 1988

“Happy birthday Hillary! Thank you for your leadership, resilience & fight for equality throughout the world,” one supporter wrote. “You’re simply the best!”