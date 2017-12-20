Read Chelsea Clinton's Heartfelt Letter to Her Kids About Donald Trump and the 2016 Election

She may have campaigned for her mother in the 2016 election — but Chelsea Clinton was fighting for her children.

The former first daughter wrote an open letter to daughter Charlotte, 3, and son Aiden, 1, for Teen Vogue in which she explains that creating a better world for her children is what most inspired her to travel the country stumping for mom Hillary Clinton — and warning about the dangers of a President Trump.

“The 2016 Election was most of all about you and the world I wanted for you and your generation to grow up in,” Clinton tells her kids. “While your grandmother’s name was on the ballot, for me, it was an election fundamentally about our country’s future, about your future. I am so proud to have campaigned for her — and fought for you.”

And although she was obviously disappointed by the election’s outcome, Clinton says that her “hopes for [her children’s] futures haven’t changed.”

“Everything that motivated me to work so hard for your futures throughout 2016 is still true today. Arguably more so,” she writes.

“What’s once again clear a couple hundred days into President Trump’s administration is that who is elected to office matters — for what is done, what is undone, and who and what are neglected through malice or incompetence,” Clinton continues. “A core lesson of this time in your early lives is that progress is possible, but it is not inevitable. It must be protected and advanced at the ballot box and beyond.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton Defend Malia Obama’s Right to Privacy

Clinton had more harsh words for Trump in the letter, describing him as “a president who excuses neo-Nazis, who wants to ban members of our military because of who they are and keep out immigrants because of who they worship; that’s personal regard-less of our religion, our gender, or where we’re from … a president who denies science, whether it’s vaccines or climate change or evidence that, yes, health insurance helps save lives.”

“I foolishly used to believe that the political and the personal could be separated; I no longer believe that,” Clinton writes, later adding: “The marked rise in bullying in our schools, with some kids citing President Trump’s words to taunt others? That’s personal … ”

She concludes, “Protecting children isn’t someone else’s job; it’s all our jobs — even if the president doesn’t think it’s his.”