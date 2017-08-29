Chelsea Clinton Subtly Shades Ivanka Trump Amid Reports Her Old Friend Visited Putin’s Private Office

Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump have a longstanding friendship despite their parents’ bitter political rivalry in the 2016 presidential election. But a new tweet sent by the former first daughter about the current first daughter have many calling “shade.”

It all started with The New York Times, which on Monday published a report about a 2015 email exchange between President Donald Trump‘s business associate Felix Sater and lawyer Michael Cohen that claimed Sater had made arrangements for Ivanka’s 2006 trip to Russia.

The trip, Sater alleges in his email, included a private stop at Vladimir Putin’s private office where he wrote that Ivanka sat “in Putin’s private chair at his desk and office in the Kremlin.”

Ivanka, 35, confirmed to the Times that she took “a brief tour of Red Square and the Kremlin” in 2006 as a tourist. Although she didn’t recall sitting in Putin’s chair, she said it was a possibility that she did — adding that she has “never met President Vladimir Putin.”

But many of her critics on Twitter saw Ivanka’s insider experience as another example of the president’s dangerous ties to Russia — especially since Sater had boasted that building a Trump Tower in Moscow would help get the Russian government on Team Trump.

“Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it,” Sater wrote. “I will get all of Putins team to buy in on this, I will manage this process.”

Molly Knight was one such critic. The New York Times bestselling author wrote, “If Chelsea Clinton had done this, [Fox News commentator] Sean Hannity would be taking hostages.”

If Chelsea Clinton had done this, @seanhannity would be taking hostages. https://t.co/roCEgCmy6T — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) August 28, 2017

It was Knight’s tweet that prompted Clinton’s apparent shade toward Ivanka. Responding to Knight, Clinton, 37, explained that she too had visited Russia in 2006 alongside husband Marc Mezvinsky — explicitly noting that they visited the “public parts of the Kremlin.”

“Marc & I visited Russia as tourists in 2006,” Clinton wrote. “Tretyakov, Hermitage, Pushkin, Tolstoy’s home, Novodevichy, public parts of Kremlin & great food.”

Marc & I visited Russia as tourists in 2006-Tretyakov, Hermitage, Pushkin, Tolstoy's home, Novodevichy, public parts of Kremlin & great food https://t.co/v6WYMqPUzk — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 28, 2017

Twitter went nuts, with many applauding Clinton’s well-crafted burn.

“Hoping you stood up the whole time,” wrote one user.

You are the best,” said another. “Always respectful. But still knows how to reply with awesome force.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Throughout the election cycle, Ivanka’s friendship with Clinton was closely watched and often compared to their parents’ bitter rivalry.

At the second 2016 presidential debate, the daughters met face-to-face and the two shared an affectionate exchange. Months earlier, in July, Ivanka told PEOPLE, “We’re both incredibly supportive of our parents, as we should be. But we also continue to have great respect for one another.”

Clinton had similar sentiments, telling PEOPLE in September 2015, “Friendship is always more important than politics. I learned that growing up, watching my parents be friends with people across the political spectrum in Arkansas.”

In her interview with 20/20 in January, Ivanka called Clinton a “very good friend.”

“She’s been a friend of mine long before the campaign, of course will be a friend of mine after,” the mother of three told ABC News’ Doris Roberts. “I haven’t spoken about the specific challenges about this next chapter with her just yet but I intend to.”