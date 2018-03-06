Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump Have Not Spoken 'in a Long Time': 'I'm Just Really Sad'

It looks like being on opposite sides of the political spectrum — and, of course, their parents’ blistering 2016 presidential campaign — has finally taken a toll on Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump‘s friendship.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, the former first daughter, 38, tiptoed around the question of whether she and Ivanka are still friends — admitting the two have “not spoken… in a long time.”

“It’s clear that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with,” Chelsea said. “I’ve been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump.”

“I certainly am just really sad that we’re at a point in time … where we have a president who has such callous disregard for thoughtful, coherent, expert-advised foreign policy,” she added. “[It] is something I would hope, regardless of where we sit on the political spectrum, we would agree on.”

Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump John Lamparski/WireImage; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Ivanka, 36, has come under criticism for her role in the White House as special advisor to the president — with many questioning her experience level.

Her husband Jared Kushner, once known to be the second-most powerful man in the West Wing, has also been a pain point for critics. Late last month, however, White House chief of staff John Kelly downgraded Kushner’s security clearance from top secret as special counsel Robert Mueller looks into the president’s son-in-law’s business ties and if they have influenced White House policy.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Chelsea — whose mother, Hillary Clinton, has received her own fair share of criticism during her time as first lady, secretary of state, and Democratic presidential candidate — certainly understands what it’s like to have vocal critics. In her perspective, scrutiny like that is fair game.

“Anyone who works for the president certainly should expect to be scrutinized for whatever decisions not only she or he is making but whatever decisions the White House is making on any given day,” she told Colbert.

News that Chelsea and Ivanka have not spoken comes over a year after the latter called the mom of two a “very good friend.”

“She’s been a friend of mine long before the campaign, of course will be a friend of mine after,” Ivanka told ABC News’ Doris Roberts in her interview with 20/20. “I haven’t spoken about the specific challenges about this next chapter with her just yet but I intend to.”