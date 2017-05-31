How Hillary Clinton Coped with Election Loss: ‘A Little Chardonnay and a Lot of Charlotte,’ Says Daughter Chelsea

Time heals all wounds — but it can’t hurt to hurry things along with a little bit of wine and a lot of toddler time.

Chelsea Clinton opened up about her mother’s post-election coping mechanisms during an appearance on The View on Wednesday, revealing that as Hillary Clinton recovered from unexpectedly losing the presidency to Donald Trump in November, she found comfort in spending time with her granddaughter, Charlotte, and indulging in a glass of Chardonnay here and there.

“A little Chardonnay maybe and a lot of Charlotte, thankfully,” the former first daughter said.

“We spent lots of time with my children,” added Clinton, who is mom to daughter Charlotte, 2, and son Aidan, 11 months.

“The unexpected blessing has been all the time that we’ve been able to spend together as a family,” she continued.

That family time included planting a garden a couple weekends ago at Hillary and Bill Clinton’s home in Chappaqua, New York.

“It was really nice, seeing my mother and my father dig in the dirt with my daughter,” Clinton said. “Such an unforeseen gift that my daughter was giving me to see my parents in that way.”