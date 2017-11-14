Chelsea Clinton Slams ‘Loathsome’ Fake News Story About Malia Obama: ‘Please Leave Malia Alone’

Chelsea Clinton leapt to defend a fellow former first daughter on Tuesday, criticizing a “loathsome” tabloid story that claimed — apparently falsely — that Malia Obama had been questioned in an FBI investigation.

“Loathsome. Just loathsome,” Clinton wrote in a tweet. “Please leave Malia alone to lead her own life & keep her out of your (shameful) agenda!”

Clinton linked to an article from the left-leaning ShareBlue.com, which described the Globe report as a “smear” from “Trump’s tabloid crony” — a reference to Trump ally David J. Pecker, the CEO of American Media, which owns the Globe and the National Enquirer.

The cover story’s headline claimed that former President Barack Obama’s daughter Malia, 19, was “Questioned in FBI Probe!” after working as a summer intern for the Weinstein Company. But the report goes on to admit that the FBI hasn’t actually questioned Malia, instead claiming that unnamed sources said “agents want to grill Malia in a hush-hush deposition.”

There is no indication that Obama has or will be questioned by the FBI in relation to the sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein has denied the allegations against him.

This isn’t the first time Bill and Hillary Clinton’s 37-year-old daughter has stood up for a president’s child. Just days after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, Clinton defended his 11-year-old son, Barron Trump, against trolls on Twitter. And in August, Clinton railed against a Daily Caller article criticizing Barron’s clothing, tweeting: “It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves.”

First Lady Melania Trump thanked Clinton in a tweet at the time, writing: “Thank you @ChelseaClinton – so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying.”