Chelsea Clinton Springs to Defend Barron Trump Against State of the Union Troll

Chelsea Clinton defended President Trump’s 11-year-old son once again on Tuesday after comedian Zack Bornstein joked in a since-deleted tweet that Melania Trump’s special guest, 12-year-old Preston Sharp, had been “recast as Barron.”

“Whatever our politics, I hope we can agree to both leave 11-year old private citizen Barron Trump alone and celebrate 12-year old Preston Sharp for his work to honor the graves of every military veteran,” Clinton tweeted.

She also linked to a GoFundMe page highlighting Sharp’s work honoring veterans at military cemeteries, which earned him an invite to Trump’s first State of the Union at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday evening.

This isn’t the first time Clinton has stood up for Trump’s youngest son. Just days after Trump’s inauguration in January, Clinton defended Barron against his Twitter trolls, writing: “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid.”

And in August, Clinton railed against the Daily Caller after it published a story ridiculing Barron’s casual fashion choices. “It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves,” she tweeted.

First Lady Melania Trump thanked Clinton in a tweet at the time, writing: “Thank you @ChelseaClinton – so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying.”