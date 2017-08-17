From Charlottesville to New Orleans: See the Confederate Monuments Coming Down Across the United States

BALTIMORE

In the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh on Monday ordered the removal of four Confederate statues from public spaces in the city. Contractors, protected by police and overseen by the mayor, worked overnight on Wednesday to remove the statues. "It’s done,” Pugh said early Wednesday, according to Mother Jones. "They needed to come down. My concern is for the safety and security of our people. We moved as quickly as we could." Residents were seen celebrating as the monuments were removed. One statue, of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, was spray-painted with the phrase “Black Lives Matter.” The three other statues that were removed included the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument; a statue of Supreme Court Justice Roger B. Taney, who wrote the Dred Scott decision saying even free African-Americans could not be citizens; and the Confederate Women's Monument.