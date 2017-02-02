When openly gay actor George Takei took to Twitter to express his anger towards President Donald Trump‘s heavily circulated draft of his executive order on “religious freedom,” Charlie Carver could not stay silent.

The controversial of the order, which was obtained by ABC News, would allow companies and individuals that do business with the federal government to decline to work with gay and lesbian couples on adoptions and other services.

The order also states that “Americans and their religious organizations will not be coerced by the federal government into participating in activities that violate their conscience and will remain free to express their viewpoints without suffering adverse treatment from the federal government.”

Like many others angered over the drafted order, openly gay Star Wars vet Takei took to Twitter on Wednesday, writing, “If Trump signs that exec order authorizing LGBT discrimination in the name of religious freedom, he’ll regret it. My people protest HARD.”

If Trump signs that exec order authorizing LGBT discrimination in the name of religious freedom, he'll regret it. My people protest HARD. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 2, 2017

Carver, who came out in January 2016, responded with his own tweet: “The day my IDENTICAL TWIN BROTHER and I wake up with two different sets of freedoms, you bet we’ll be making some noise right there with u.”

The day my IDENTICAL TWIN BROTHER and I wake up with two different sets of freedoms, you bet we'll be making some noise right there with u 💪 https://t.co/D6ICgJE8Wq — Charlie Carver (@Charlie_Carver) February 2, 2017

The former Desperate Housewives actor, 28, has been sharing photos on social media showcasing numerous protests that he has participated in against Trump. From joining the Women’s March in Los Angeles to protesting Trump’s ban on refugees, Carver has been vocal about his criticisms of the President’s policies.

humans welcome here #organize #resist #protect #nobannowall #🗽 A photo posted by Charlie Carver (@charliecarver) on Jan 29, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

Refugees already undergo extreme vetting, all while fleeing persecution and violence. Refugees are people too… Think of the children. See you at LAX! #nobannowall #muslimban #🗽 A photo posted by Charlie Carver (@charliecarver) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:28am PST

To the millions of women marching around the WORLD: ❤️✊️✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾❤️ Proud to stand with you in solidarity! Keep it ✌️! #womensmarch A photo posted by Charlie Carver (@charliecarver) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Carver, who is best known for his roles in Teen Wolf and The Leftovers, shared a heartfelt coming-out message 13 months ago that was split into a series of five posts with the photo of the inspirational quote, “Be Who You Needed When You Were Younger.”

“So now, let the record show this – I self-identify as gay,” he revealed. “I owe it to myself, more than anything, to be who I needed when I was younger. And let the record show my twin brother is just as cool for being straight.”