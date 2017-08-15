Three CEOs Resign from President Trump’s Council over Charlottesville Response

Merck CEO Ken Frazier, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and Intel CEO Brian Krzanich have all resigned from President Trump’s American Manufacturing Council following the president’s response to the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Scott Paul, president of the Alliance of American Manufacturing, also announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Frazier resigned Monday morning from the council, a group of business leaders tapped to advise the president on “how best to promote job growth and get Americans back to work again.”

Frazier’s decision to step down from the council came after President Trump failed to immediately condemn head-on the white supremacists whose rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend led to violence — including the brutal death of a 32-year-old counter-protester.

“America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values,” said Frazier said in a statement, “by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal.”

Fortune reached out to all of the other sitting CEOs on the council as well as the presidents of the AFL-CIO and Alliance of American Manufacturing, asking for a response to the weekend’s events and whether they planned to remain a member of the group.

The following are the answers we have received so far. They should be attributed to the company or company spokesperson unless otherwise indicated. We’ll continue to update as we hear back.

Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO:

The AFL-CIO has unequivocally denounced the actions of bigoted domestic terrorists in Charlottesville and called on the President to do the same. We are aware of the decisions by other members of the President’s Manufacturing Council, which has yet to hold any real meeting, and are assessing our role. While the AFL-CIO will remain a powerful voice for the freedoms of working people, there are real questions into the effectiveness of this council to deliver real policy that lifts working families. (Attributed to Trumka.)

Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup (CPB, -0.26%):

The reprehensible scenes of bigotry and hatred on display in Charlottesville over the weekend have no place in our society. Not simply because of the violence, but because the racist ideology at the center of the protests is wrong and must be condemned in no uncertain terms. Campbell has long held the belief that diversity and inclusion are critical to the success of our business and our culture. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is unwavering, and we will remain active champions for these efforts. We believe it continues to be important for Campbell to have a voice and provide input on matters that will affect our industry, our company and our employees in support of growth. Therefore, Ms. Morrison will remain on the President’s Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.

Michael Dell, Dell:

While we would not comment on any member’s personal decision, there’s no change in Dell engaging with the Trump administration and governments around the world to share our perspective on policy issues that affect our company, our customers and our employees.

Andrew Liveris, Dow Chemical (DOW, +0.15%):

I condemn the violence this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, and my thoughts and prayers are with those who lost loved ones and with the people of Virginia. In Dow there is no room for hatred, racism, or bigotry. Dow will continue to work to strengthen the social and economic fabric of the communities where it operates – including supporting policies that help create employment opportunities in manufacturing and rebuild the American workforce. (Attributed to Liveris.)

Bill Brown, Harris Corp. (HRS, +0.05%):

A Harris spokesperson said he was “not able to get a response for you.”

Scott Paul, Alliance for American Manufacturing:

A company spokesman said Monday that Paul was traveling. On Tuesday, Paul tweeted his resignation from the counsel, saying it was “the right thing for me to do.” https://twitter.com/ScottPaulAAM/status/897482381275283456

Mark Sutton, International Paper (IP, +0.30%):

International Paper strongly condemns the violence that took place in Charlottesville over the weekend – there is no place for hatred, bigotry and racism in our society. We are a company that fosters an inclusive workforce where all employees are valued and treated with dignity and respect. Through our participation on the Manufacturing Jobs Council, we will work to strengthen the social and economic fabric of communities across the country by creating employment opportunities in manufacturing.

Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin (LMT, +0.06%):

We do not have a comment.

John Ferriola, Nucor (NUE, -0.05%):

At Nucor, we condemn the violence that occurred this past weekend in Charlottesville and reject the hate, bigotry, and racism expressed at the demonstration. As North America’s largest steel producer, Nucor has engaged with several administrations to work on policies that help strengthen the U.S. manufacturing sector and provide opportunities for American workers. We believe a strong manufacturing sector is the backbone of a strong economy, and we will continue to serve as a member of the White House Manufacturing Jobs Initiative. (On behalf of Ferriola.)

Kevin Plank, Under Armour:

I joined the American Manufacturing Council because I believed it was important for Under Armour to have an active seat at the table and represent our industry. We remain resolute in our potential and ability to improve American manufacturing. However, Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics. I am appreciative of the opportunity to have served, but have decided to step down from the council. I love our country and our company and will continue to focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion. (Attributed to Plank.)

Jeff Fettig, Whirlpool (WHR, -0.12%):

Whirlpool Corp. believes strongly in an open and inclusive culture that respects people of all races and backgrounds. Our company has long fostered an environment of acceptance and tolerance in the workplace. The company will continue on the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative to represent our industry, our 15,000 U.S. workers, and to provide input and advice on ways to create jobs and strengthen U.S. manufacturing competitiveness.

Brian Krzanich, Intel (INTC, -0.99%):

Earlier today, I tendered my resignation from the American Manufacturing Council. I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing. Politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America’s manufacturing base. I have already made clear my abhorrence at the recent hate-spawned violence in Charlottesville, and earlier today I called on all leaders to condemn the white supremacists and their ilk who marched and committed violence. I resigned because I want to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them. We should honor–not attack–those who have stood up for equality and other cherished American values. I hope this will change, and I remain willing to serve when it does.I am not a politician. I am an engineer who has spent most of his career working in factories that manufacture the world’s most advanced devices. Yet, it is clear even to me that nearly every issue is now politicized to the point where significant progress is impossible. Promoting American manufacturing should not be a political issue. My request—my plea—to everyone involved in our political system is this: set scoring political points aside and focus on what is best for the nation as a whole. The current environment must change, or else our nation will become a shadow of what it once was and what it still can and should be. (Attributed to Krzanich)

Sitting CEOs who have not responded to Fortune: 3M’s Inge Thulin, Boeing’s Dennis Muilenburg, Corning’s Wendell Weeks, Dana’s Jim Kamsickas, Johnson & Johnson’s Alex Gorsky, Newell Brands’ Michael Polk, Timken’s Rich Kyle, and United Technologies’ Greg Hayes.

