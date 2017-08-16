Here Are All the CEOs and Executives Who Quit President Trump’s Advisory Councils in Protest — Before He Shut Them Down

RICHARD TRUMKA

The CEO of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) resigned from the manufacturing council on Aug. 15. He explained his decision to quit the council in an article for The New York Times. "His response to the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville was the last straw," Trumka wrote of Trump. "We in the labor community refuse to normalize bigotry and hatred. And we cannot in good conscience extend a hand of cooperation to those who condone it." He also revealed more information about the council, claiming no official meetings had ever been held during his tenure and calling it "another broken promise." And in a joint statement with Trumka, Thea Lee, the deputy chief of staff for the AFL-CIO, announced her own resignation from the council, according to CNN.