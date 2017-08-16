Politics
Here Are All the CEOs and Executives Who Quit President Trump’s Advisory Councils in Protest — Before He Shut Them Down
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he was shutting down two of his administration’s key business advisory councils — the manufacturing council and the business advisory council (also known as the strategy and policy forum) — but not before several executives quit in protest over the president’s earlier policy decisions and, this week, his response to the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend
Posted on
More
1 of 10
ELON MUSK
The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX warned in a May tweet that if Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Accords, Musk would have "no choice" but to depart the president's business advisory and manufacturing councils. When Trump announced his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the climate agreement just one day later, on June 1, Musk followed through. "Am departing presidential councils," he tweeted. "Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world."
2 of 10
BOB IGER
Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Accords also led Disney's CEO to leave the president's business advisory council. Iger announced the move in a tweet just hours after Trump made the announcement. "As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal," he wrote.
3 of 10
TRAVIS KALANICK
The Uber founder and former CEO's place on Trump's business advisory council was controversial early on in Trump's tenure. After the ride-sharing app turned on surge pricing at New York's JFK Airport while people were protesting the first implementation of Trump's travel ban in January, Uber faced swift backlash, with critics accusing the company of attempting to profit from a taxi strike launched in protest of the ban. Kalanick had previously defended his place on Trump's council, writing in a memo to employees, "We'll partner with anyone in the world as long they're about making transportation in cities better, creating job opportunities, making it easier to get around, getting pollution out of the air and traffic off the streets." After the backlash, it took a few days for Kalanick to officially leave Trump's advisory council, which he did on Feb. 2, according to The New York Times.
4 of 10
KENNETH FRAZIER
Frazier, the CEO of Merck, served on Trump's manufacturing council until Aug. 14. He announced his resignation in protest of Trump's response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 11. Frazier said in a statement: "America's leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy," according to CNN. Trump hit back on Twitter, writing that since Frazier had resigned, "He will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!" In a second tweet later that day, Trump said: ".@Merck Pharma is a leader in higher & higher drug prices while at the same time taking jobs out of the U.S. Bring jobs back & LOWER PRICES!
5 of 10
KEVIN PLANK
Just hours after Frazier announced he was leaving the manufacturing council, Under Armour CEO Plank followed suit. His statement didn't outright cite Trump's response to Charlottesville as the reason for his departure — but it did hint at it. According to CNBC, Plank said: "I love our country and our company and will continue to focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion."
6 of 10
BRIAN KRZANICH
The next domino to fall from Trump's manufacturing council was Krzanich, the CEO of Intel. "I resigned because I want to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them," he said of his choice, according to CNN.
7 of 10
RICHARD TRUMKA
The CEO of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) resigned from the manufacturing council on Aug. 15. He explained his decision to quit the council in an article for The New York Times. "His response to the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville was the last straw," Trumka wrote of Trump. "We in the labor community refuse to normalize bigotry and hatred. And we cannot in good conscience extend a hand of cooperation to those who condone it." He also revealed more information about the council, claiming no official meetings had ever been held during his tenure and calling it "another broken promise." And in a joint statement with Trumka, Thea Lee, the deputy chief of staff for the AFL-CIO, announced her own resignation from the council, according to CNN.
8 of 10
INGE THULIN
Just before Trump announced his decision to disband the two councils, Thulin, the CEO of 3M, announced he was quitting the manufacturing council, making him the seventh person to do so. "I joined the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative in January to advocate for policies that align with our values and encourage even stronger investment and job growth — in order to make the United States stronger, healthier and more prosperous for all people," he said in a statement, according to the Star Tribune. "After careful consideration, I believe the initiative is no longer an effective vehicle for 3M to advance these goals. As a result, today I am resigning from the Manufacturing Advisory Council."
9 of 10
SCOTT PAUL
Paul, the president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, also resigned from the manufacturing council following Trump's remarks on the Charlottesville rally. Paul announced the decision in a tweet just before noon on Aug. 15, writing: "I'm resigning from the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative because it's the right thing for me to do."
10 of 10
DENISE MORRISON
In direct response to Trump's comments that "both sides" were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville, Morrison, the CEO of the Campbell Soup Company, announced her decision to leave the manufacturing council. “Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville," she said in a statement published on the company's website. "I believe the President should have been – and still needs to be – unambiguous on that point. Following yesterday’s remarks from the President, I cannot remain on the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative. I will continue to support all efforts to spur economic growth and advocate for the values that have always made America great.”
See Also
More
More
All About Jared Kushner’s Jewish Faith and Holocaust-Survivor Grandparents as He’s Slammed for Silence on Charlottesville
Former Presidents Bush Condemn Bigotry After President Trump’s Botched Response to White Supremacists
Donald Trump Shuts Down White House Advisory Groups After CEOs Resign to Protest Charlottesville Response
'Sir, Please Hurry the Hell Up!' Americans Call on Special Counsel Robert Mueller to End Their Trump Nightmare