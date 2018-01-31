Celebs React to Trump's First State of the Union Address While Some Protest by Boycotting

While Donald Trump reviewed his first year in office during his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, viewers, including celebrities, hilariously reviewed his politics on social media.

During the president’s nearly 80 minute speech, Hollywood stars tweeted their reactions with many calling out Trump for his policies on tax cuts and immigration, in addition to amplifying his own clapping with the microphone.

“Tonight, I call upon on all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people. This is really the key. These are the people we were elected to serve,” Trump told Congress.

“I am asking both parties to come together to give us the safe, fast, reliable, and modern infrastructure our economy needs and our people deserve,” he later added.

Donald Trump SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

RELATED: Melania Trump Bucked Women Legislators’ Wear-Black Protest of State of the Union — Twitter Reacts

Actors and musicians, as well as politicians, pointed out what Trump and his speech were lacking on Twitter.

“I tried. I listened but the amount of BS and stunts and questions raised that will never be answered made me throw my remote and now I am listening to Tom Petty and am a better American for it. #SOTU,” actress Elizabeth Banks said, adding, “PS not all immigrants are in murderous gangs, one did my hair color today – I don’t really need to say this, right?”

I tried. I listened but the amount of BS and stunts and questions raised that will never be answered made me throw my remote and now I am listening to Tom Petty and am a better American for it. #SOTU — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 31, 2018

“Dreamers should not be used as a bargaining chip or held hostage in exchange for anti-immigrant policies,” California Senator Kamala Harris tweeted.

Dreamers should not be used as a bargaining chip or held hostage in exchange for anti-immigrant policies. #SOTU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 31, 2018

“How ungrateful can a man be? In his long inauguration address Trump did not spend one minute to thank the people who helped him get elected, his dedicated Russian allies and their peerless leader, Vladimir Putin. I have just lost all respect for POTUS the Putz,” comedian Carl Reiner shared.

How ungrateful can a man be? In his long inauguration address Trump did not spend one minute to thank the people who helped him get elected, his dedicated Russian allies and their peerless leader, Vladimir Putin. I have just lost all respect for POTUS the Putz, — carl reiner (@carlreiner) January 31, 2018

My vision for America is one in which everyone is welcomed, regardless of religion, race, or country of origin. It’s people who make America great, not bigoted policies. #StateOfTheDream — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 31, 2018

Trump talked about DACA and immigration, but what he did not tell the American people is that he precipitated this crisis in September by repealing President Obama’s executive order protecting Dreamers. #BernieResponds — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 31, 2018

RELATED: All the Lawmakers Who Are Boycotting President Trump’s State of the Union Address

Meanwhile, host Andy Cohen and actress Amber Tamblyn turned footage of Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi into memes.

Nancy Pelosi’s stink eye is EVERYTHING!!!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 31, 2018

America right now is like pic.twitter.com/qVxR7o6Thv — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 31, 2018

In addition, some were fed up with Trump’s round of applause for himself.

WILL SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THIS MAN TO NOT CLAP RIGHT IN THE MIC — Grace VanderWaal (@GraceVanderWaal) January 31, 2018

Clap Fest 2018 — Big Boi (@BigBoi) January 31, 2018

Even Trump’s clapping is obnoxious — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) January 31, 2018

And others boycotted the SOTU by encouraging their followers to skip the address.

Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper and The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani were among those sharing their protest.

The State of our Union is that just when you thought @chrissyteigen already did everything, she now does magic #SOTU pic.twitter.com/gWJPfSxYD5 — Rick Martínez (@rickmzp) January 31, 2018

RT if you're not watching #SOTU — Chance The Rapper (@ChanceFrom79th) January 31, 2018

not watching — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 31, 2018

In addition to Trump’s highly anticipated speech, First Lady Melania Trump also made her first public appearance since allegations of her husband’s affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Breaking tradition, Mrs. Trump arrived separately from the president, opting to ride with her guests invited to the first lady’s box, according to CNN.

The appearance comes after the first lady abruptly canceled a planned trip to Davos, Switzerland, with President Trump last week amid allegations that he had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. The change of plans stirred further speculation about a possible rift between the first couple, especially after it was reported that the first lady traveled to West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday instead of Davos.