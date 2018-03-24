Celebs & Politicians React to Trump's Order to Ban Most Transgender Troops from Military Service

President Donald Trump has issued orders to ban transgender troops from military service.

In a statement by the White House on Friday, the proposed ban blocks any transgender person from serving except under “limited circumstances.”

“Today, the President rescinded his previous memorandum on transgender service in the military in order to allow Secretary Mattis to implement a new policy developed through extensive study by senior uniformed and civilian leaders, including combat veterans,” the statement read.

It claims those with a “history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria … present considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality.”

“The experts’ study sets forth a policy to enhance our military’s readiness, lethality, and effectiveness,” the statement continued. “On the advice of these experts, the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security have concluded that the accession or retention of individuals with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria—those who may require substantial medical treatment, including through medical drugs or surgery—presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality.”

It concluded, “This new policy will enable the military to apply well-established mental and physical health standards—including those regarding the use of medical drugs—equally to all individuals who want to join and fight for the best military force the world has ever seen. The Secretary of Defense’s memorandum and accompanying report have been made public today.”

Many celebrities and politicians quickly took to Twitter following the news to speak out against Trump.

Boy, this transgender ban is going to get conservatives to forget you signed the biggest spending bill ever and Sunday’s 60 Minutes interview. #DeflectionDon https://t.co/eqSWZedbLV — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 24, 2018

Trump announced yet another effort to ban certain trans servicemembers from the military. Because this is what bullies and cowards do. They go after those already hurting or under attack. This is truly the hyena presidency. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 24, 2018

Good thing we have protest tomorrow see you there. https://t.co/lettWBvtne — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) March 24, 2018

JUST IN: White House memo announces a new attempt by President Trump to ban transgender troops from military service. Watch @maddow offer analysis: pic.twitter.com/0eGbxXfIft — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 24, 2018

No one with the strength & bravery to serve in the U.S. military should be turned away because of who they are. This hateful ban is purpose-built to humiliate our brave transgender members of the military who serve with honor & dignity. #ProtectTransTroops — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 24, 2018

BREAKING: Trump-Pence Administration reaffirms cruel, unconstitutional ban on transgender troops. #ProtectTransTroops — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) March 24, 2018

Draft dodging traitorous coward blocks patriots opportunity to serve. https://t.co/uFSWPvMGYZ — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) March 24, 2018

Banning transgender men and women from serving in our military is based on nothing more than bigotry. To all of the brave trans troops in uniform today, please know that this President does not speak for a country eternally grateful for your service. #ProtectTransTroops — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) March 24, 2018

As a veteran who served on active duty, we focused on the mission. We didn't care if you were transgender, bald, gay, or had freckles. No evidence a trans sniper is less accurate or a trans pilot is less effective. Stupid bigotry from @realDonaldTrump.#ProtectTransTroops https://t.co/dCKzfhYtjV — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 24, 2018

There is NEVER an excuse 4 discrimination. @POTUS does not see his own insecurity & self loathing that is expressed by his outward aggression & hostility towards others. He is NOT a visionary- Most transgender troops to be banned under new Pentagon policy https://t.co/vIMtX9UxSm — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) March 24, 2018

Trump first proposed banning transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military with a series of tweets in July 2017.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow … Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming … victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you,” he tweeted.

In October, a federal judge temporarily blocked the White House policy barring military service by transgender troops, ruling that it was based on “disapproval of transgender people generally,” according to TIME.

It was halted for the fourth time in December when a federal judge in Los Angeles halted Trump’s attempt to ban transgender individuals from military service.