Obama’s Photographer Blasts Trump on Instagram as Celebs and Politicians React to President’s Leak of Classified Intel to Russia

The Internet is reeling after President Trump apparently admitted to revealing highly classified intelligence to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador during their visit to the White House last week.
In a pair of tweets Tuesday morning, Trump contradicted top advisers who only hours earlier had strongly denied multiple reports that he revealed the information.
“As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety,” he wrote. “Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”
Former Obama photographer Pete Souza — who has regularly used his Instagram account to compare and contrast the Trump and Obama administrations — weighed in on Trump’s latest scandal in a post on Monday.
Souza shared a photo of a folder marked “CLASSIFIED,” alongside the caption: “Organized paperwork on the Resolute Desk, 2009.”
Souza was far from the only critic to take aim at Trump on social media. Here’s what celebrities and politicians are saying on Twitter:
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was among the politicians to speak out against Trump. He released a statement on Twitter calling the revelations “appalling and deeply disturbing.”
“When will Congressional Republicans do their job and begin holding President Trump accountable for his actions?” he asked.
And House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi pondered why Trump is “always trying to please the Russians,” suggesting the country might have damning information about Trump “personally, financially or politically.”