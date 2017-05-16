Obama’s Photographer Blasts Trump on Instagram as Celebs and Politicians React to President’s Leak of Classified Intel to Russia

The Internet is reeling after President Trump apparently admitted to revealing highly classified intelligence to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador during their visit to the White House last week.

In a pair of tweets Tuesday morning, Trump contradicted top advisers who only hours earlier had strongly denied multiple reports that he revealed the information.

“As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety,” he wrote. “Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

…to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

Former Obama photographer Pete Souza — who has regularly used his Instagram account to compare and contrast the Trump and Obama administrations — weighed in on Trump’s latest scandal in a post on Monday.

Organized paperwork on the Resolute Desk, 2009. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on May 15, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Souza shared a photo of a folder marked “CLASSIFIED,” alongside the caption: “Organized paperwork on the Resolute Desk, 2009.”

Souza was far from the only critic to take aim at Trump on social media. Here’s what celebrities and politicians are saying on Twitter:

How much longer, @SenateMajLdr? How many ppl are you willing to let die, @SpeakerRyan? https://t.co/JxJ3SYJ11x — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 15, 2017

If u think Trump let Russians know secret intel on purpose bc strategy, I have news for u: ur dad wasn't in the CIA, he was a binge drinker — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 15, 2017

Trump should resign over insane Intel leak to Russia. Since he won't: he had 17 other impeachable acts in a week pic.twitter.com/kPWxC3e1mF — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 16, 2017

Bad news: Trump revealed Top Secret intel to the Russians.

Good news: Trump found the leaker! — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) May 16, 2017

Trump gave highly classified info to the Russians while meeting them. In related news, he also put Bernie Madoff in charge of his finances. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 16, 2017

Intel: It's top secret.

Trump: Got it.

Intel: Don't tell anyone. Trump: I told the Russians.

Intel: It was top secret!

Trump: Not any more. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 16, 2017

Trump releases classified info to the Russians. Not fake news; not liberal bias. Folks, HE'S DOING THIS TO HIMSELF. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 15, 2017

“…[Trump's] desire to impress his Russian buddies does not outweigh the safety, security, & lives of Americans & our allies." #CAPIdeas — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 16, 2017

Why is @POTUS always trying to please the Russians? What do they have on him personally, financially or politically? #FollowTheFacts — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) May 16, 2017

.@CoryBooker statement: If t were anyone other than Trump, "…there would be an immediate criminal investigation… " pic.twitter.com/dsbUPSBYYc — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) May 15, 2017

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was among the politicians to speak out against Trump. He released a statement on Twitter calling the revelations “appalling and deeply disturbing.”

“When will Congressional Republicans do their job and begin holding President Trump accountable for his actions?” he asked.

And House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi pondered why Trump is “always trying to please the Russians,” suggesting the country might have damning information about Trump “personally, financially or politically.”