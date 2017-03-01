Celebrities React to Trump’s Joint Session of Congress

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Tuesday night, President Donald Trump addressed Congress for the first time since he took office. During his speech, the president touched on a variety of topics, including his hopes to repeal Obamacare and continuing his pledge to fortify the U.S./Mexico border with a wall.

The address was greeted with skepticism, sarcasm, and vitriol by many celebrities on social media, with the likes of Jeffrey Wright, Billy Eichner, Debra Messing, George Takei, and Patton Oswalt among those to voice their opinions.

In one tweet, Oswalt wrote, “He’s going to do stuff to fix things! This detail-heavy wonk is impossible for me to follow!”

Read more reactions below.

Oh shit I shouldn't have pledged to drink every time there's tentative applause. #JointAddress — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 1, 2017

Bye-bye #JointAddress. Back to the news that actually matters

Still No Taxes

Russian Ties

Muslim Ban

Press Ban

ICE Raids

Flynn

ACA#Resist — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) March 1, 2017

A Great Great Wall? What the hell? — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) March 1, 2017

Who's the boob reading #PresidentBannon's speech? — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 1, 2017

Too bad Paul Ryan doesn't have white hair. Then him and Pence'd look like those 2 old men hecklers in the muppet. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 1, 2017

No mention of the economic effects of technology & automation – only the scapegoated others. A President* frozen in ignorance – a cave man. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 1, 2017

Watching this Trump speech like… pic.twitter.com/4hiQ5En6mE — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) March 1, 2017

100% thinking about soup pic.twitter.com/jAHTMafqBX — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 1, 2017

No. President Obama created the longest streak of total job growth on record. You’ve been in office for one month. #JointAddress — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) March 1, 2017

It's amazing how Paul Ryan can do all that repeated sitting and standing with no spine. #JointAddress — Travon Free (@Travon) March 1, 2017

Trump paints very bleak picture of country he inherited. Fascinating compared to one Obama described in his outgoing speech. #JointAddress — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 1, 2017

The best speeches are about the people listening not the person speaking. This speech is all about Trump — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 1, 2017

My 12 year old just said "This sounds like one of our assemblies" #JointAddress #socalledapeech — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 1, 2017