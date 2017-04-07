Celebrities and Politicians React to Donald Trump Launching Missile Attack on Syria

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. had launched an airstrike — 59 Tomahawk missiles — on Syria.

Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump told reporters that he had approved a “targeted military strike” on an airfield in Syria from which a chemical attack was launched on civilians earlier this week.

“It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons,” the president said.

Following news of the attack, celebrities and politicians expressed their thoughts on social media.

Actors such as Kerry Washington, Lena Dunham and George Takei tweeted their reactions once learning of the developments.

Hadnt seen the news. The only thing to tweet right now is a prayer for peace and safety. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) April 7, 2017

Trump on Syria: "No child of God should suffer such horror." BUT NO WAY, NOPE. THEY CAN'T COME HERE. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 7, 2017

It's sad that politicians can't find money for education, clean water or healthcare but they can spend millions to "send a message to Syria" — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) April 7, 2017

These two damaged creeps are committing mass murder and they shouldn't even be allowed to own fish as pets. pic.twitter.com/BZFGCNxXNh — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 7, 2017

he thinks he is on the apprentice – with his fake set in florida – like qvc – like palin had in alaska – a taped message w/bad audio – WTHF — ROSIE (@Rosie) April 7, 2017

Moved enough by innocent casualties to excuse bombing them, but not enough to accept refugees. War is a game of hypocrisy & greed #Syria — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 7, 2017

My heart is breaking in half for the people of Syria — Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) April 7, 2017

All the "civilized nations" he didn't tell in advance. But he did brief the Russians. And if he didn't tell State Dept who's this "us?" https://t.co/rcjfwNYTea — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 7, 2017

Among those opposed to the military strike on Syria were Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), and former vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.).

Our prior interventions in this region have done nothing to make us safer and Syria will be no different. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2017

Elizabeth Warren: "Expanded military intervention in Syria requires action by Congress." pic.twitter.com/JSAc0MRkb8 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 7, 2017

President waging military action against Syria without a vote of Congress? Unconstitutional. — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 7, 2017

"The use of chemical weapons against innocent people will not be tolerated." — Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis on U.S. strike in #Syria — Department of State (@StateDept) April 7, 2017

And some highlighted Trump’s 2013 tweets that addressed the real estate mogul’s opposition against “attacking Syria,” even calling it a “big mistake.”

This tweet has not aged well. The foreshadowing is now chilling … https://t.co/RpKvXYCQDv — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) April 7, 2017

Meanwhile, Republicans Sens. John McCain (Ariz.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan praised Trump’s action.

Statement with @SenJohnMcCain on military strikes in Syria. pic.twitter.com/kSzaEBifhI — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 7, 2017

This action in Syria was appropriate and just. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/oIlOT65zTC — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 7, 2017

"Be sure of this: The wicked will not go unpunished" Proverbs 11:21 #SyriaChemicalAttack — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 7, 2017

Sec. Tillerson on #Syria: We coordinated carefully with international partners in terms of communicating; response from allies supportive. — Department of State (@StateDept) April 7, 2017

