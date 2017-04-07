Celebrities and Politicians React to Donald Trump Launching Missile Attack on Syria

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. had launched an airstrike — 59 Tomahawk missiles — on Syria.
Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump told reporters that he had approved a “targeted military strike” on an airfield in Syria from which a chemical attack was launched on civilians earlier this week.
“It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons,” the president said.
Following news of the attack, celebrities and politicians expressed their thoughts on social media.
Actors such as Kerry Washington, Lena Dunham and George Takei tweeted their reactions once learning of the developments.
Among those opposed to the military strike on Syria were Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), and former vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.).
And some highlighted Trump’s 2013 tweets that addressed the real estate mogul’s opposition against “attacking Syria,” even calling it a “big mistake.”
Meanwhile, Republicans Sens. John McCain (Ariz.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan praised Trump’s action.
