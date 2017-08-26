Celebrities Rip ‘Racist’ and ‘Cowardly’ President Donald Trump After Pardoning Joe Arpaio

As much of the country is tracking the arrival of Hurricane Harvey, the Trump administration has taken the term “Friday news dump” to a new level — and the president is getting ripped for it.

Around 8 p.m. ET, the White House announced that Trump granted a presidential pardon to former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Announced two days after the president’s rally in Phoenix, the pardon comes before Arpaio, who spoke at last year’s Republican National Convention, has even been sentenced following his July conviction of criminal contempt for disregarding a court order in a racial profiling case. In defense of the move, the administration is citing Arpaio’s long history of military and law enforcement service.

Trump's Arpaio pardon comes in the middle of a Cat-4 hurricane making landfall on a Friday night: pic.twitter.com/rYNjRQ5iu1 — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 26, 2017

I am pleased to inform you that I have just granted a full Pardon to 85 year old American patriot Sheriff Joe Arpaio. He kept Arizona safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

The Arpaio pardon comes on the heels of Trump officially putting into place his ban of transgender people serving in the military, and simultaneously, as controversial White House aide Sebastian Gorka resigned.

Transgender Ban & Arpaio pardon on the same day, hiding behind the news of Hurricane Harvey. @realDonaldTrump is a hateful, cowardly menace. https://t.co/u2NxsXMYXi — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 26, 2017

Thank you @realdonaldtrump for seeing my conviction for what it is: a political witch hunt by holdovers in the Obama justice department! — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 26, 2017

He's an anti-American racist and so are you. https://t.co/ES7CR95yBS — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 26, 2017

Today's headline: Trump pardons Arpaio. Tomorrow's headline: Pence pardons Trump. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 26, 2017

Joe Arpaio is a convicted criminal who has blatantly violated the civil rights of Latinos & attacked the rule of lawhttps://t.co/fTjSceigGQ — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 24, 2017

DT, not to be upstaged by an act of God,announces future ban of transgenders from military & pardons Arpaio. DT-a truly hateful human being. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 26, 2017

What else will happen. Are we at war with North Korea yet? https://t.co/PkjXmHtk4I — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 26, 2017

Gorka resigned! But also Trump shamelessly pardoned Arpaio. Bit from column A, bit from column B. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 26, 2017

A Disgusting Racist Disgrace. https://t.co/wT2cPrsBeu — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 26, 2017

"Make sure we announce pardon after hurricane hits land, but before first casualty. That's the sweet spot." @realDonaldTrump — Mike Scully (@scullymike) August 26, 2017

With his pardon of Arpaio, President Trump has chosen lawlessness over justice, division over unity, hurt over healing. — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 26, 2017

Trump's pardon of Joe Arpaio is revolting. Read this: https://t.co/tYmppmt35d — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 26, 2017

The good news – Trump hadn't done anything crazy for almost 3 days. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) August 26, 2017

No coincidence Gorka resigns and Arpaio gets pardoned same night. The base was not going to like the 1st. So he threw them a bone on 2nd. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 26, 2017

In last 2 weeks, Trump has stood with Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, anti-transgender folks, and now a racial profiler, civil rights abuser. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 26, 2017

Many celebrities and political figures strongly criticized the moves and their timing on social media, calling the president a “racist,” “monster,” and “disgusting.”

“Transgender Ban & Arpaio pardon on the same day, hiding behind the news of Hurricane Harvey,” tweeted House of Cards creator Beau Willimon. “@realDonaldTrump is a hateful, cowardly menace.”

