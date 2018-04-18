Many in politics, Hollywood and around the world are mourning the loss of Barbara Bush, who died on Tuesday at age 92.

Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as Donald Trump and Mike Pence, joined politicians, including Nancy Pelosi and Madeleine Albright, in expressing their condolences via Twitter following the news that the former first lady had passed away.

“Barbara Bush was the rock of a family dedicated to public service, and our thoughts and prayers are with both Presidents Bush and the entire Bush family tonight. We’ll always be grateful to Mrs. Bush for the generosity she showed to us throughout our time in the White House, but we’re even more grateful for the way she lived her life – as a testament to the fact that public service is an important and noble calling; as an example of the humility and decency that reflects the very best of the American spirit. She’ll be remembered for passing those American values on to her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren – and to the countless citizens whom she and George inspired to become “points of light” in service to others,” Obama, 56, said.

“Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory,” Clinton, 71, tweeted.

The Office of George H. W. Bush confirmed her death, saying in a statement, “A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the age of 92.”

The statement added that “the official funeral schedule will be announced as soon as is practical.”

Her death came after the former first lady announced that she would no longer continue medical treatment after a series of hospitalizations in the last few years. Bush was last hospitalized for bronchitis in January of 2017 alongside her husband, former president George H. W. Bush, who was being treated in the ICU.

Also on Tuesday, Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania took the unusual step of issuing separate statements.

“President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush. As a wife, mother, grandmother, military spouse, and former First Lady, Mrs. Bush was an advocate of the American family. Amongst her greatest achievements was recognizing the importance of literacy as a fundamental family value that requires nurturing and protection. She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well. The President and First Lady’s thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mrs. Bush,” the president said.

Tonight is a sad night for America. First Lady Barbara Bush will be remembered for the dignity, civility & spirit she brought to every thing she did. But most of all, everyone who knew Mrs. Bush saw her immense love for & pride in her family. pic.twitter.com/bDrauy3U67 — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush was a woman of incredible determination, wit, and compassion who embodied America’s best values. My deepest condolences to the entire Bush family — especially her devoted husband @GeorgeHWBush. — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) April 18, 2018

Meanwhile, in her own condolences, Mrs. Trump remarked: “Our hearts are with the Bush family as we celebrate the life and mourn the loss of Barbara Bush. Throughout her life, she put family and country above all else. Her dedicated service to the American people was matched only by her compassion and love of family. She was a woman of strength and we will always remember her for her most important roles of wife, mother, and First Lady of the United States. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the Bush family as we honor her legacy.”

“Tonight is a sad night for America. First Lady Barbara Bush will be remembered for the dignity, civility & spirit she brought to every thing she did. But most of all, everyone who knew Mrs. Bush saw her immense love for & pride in her family,” Pelosi said.

“Barbara Bush was a woman of incredible determination, wit, and compassion who embodied America’s best values. My deepest condolences to the entire Bush family — especially her devoted husband @GeorgeHWBush,” Albright wrote.

Always a friend to Canada, Barbara Bush leaves a legacy of dignity, grace, service and devotion to family. Sophie and I send our deepest condolences to Presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush, their family, and to all Americans. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush lived an incredible life. I’m sending my love to her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 18, 2018

Former first lady Barbara Bush has passed away at the age of 92. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jenna and the entire Bush family. 💗 pic.twitter.com/ZiKfM1ihCa — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) April 17, 2018

Barbara Bush led a remarkable life devoted to her family and her country. Even in her final days, she demonstrated the selflessness, strength and grace that have become her hallmarks. — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 18, 2018

Awww Barbara Bush. What a full life….the stories she must have told her grandchildren. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush holds a revered place in the hearts of generations of Americans. She so loved her family and our country. She led both with clarity and character. To Mrs. Bush’s family, I extend the deepest condolences of the whole House. May she rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/Jy7zifU7gK — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 18, 2018

Rest in peace and power, Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/GI8eIYd8A6 — Women's March (@womensmarch) April 18, 2018

Sons Jeb and George W. Bush also paid tribute to their late mother.

“My dear mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was. Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions. To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes,” the former president said in a statement.

“Columba and I join every member of the Bush family in offering our sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support for my Mom in recent days, and throughout her remarkable life. I’m exceptionally privileged to be the son of George Bush and the exceptionally gracious, gregarious, fun, funny, loving, tough, smart, graceful woman who was the force of nature known as Barbara Bush. Thank you for your prayers, and we look forward to celebrating and honoring her life and contributions to our family and great nation in the coming days,” Jeb wrote on Facebook.

George W.’s daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, also paid tribute to the woman known in their family as the “enforcer”.

“I already miss this FORCE of a woman— the “enforcer” because she was the glue that held our family together. She taught me to use my voice but also to value the opinions of others,” she wrote of her grandmother in an Instagram post.

“She adored her friends and family; her loyalty was unwavering. Humor helps, she often said and it does, Gans, but I will miss your laugh terribly. She adored my Gampy, the first man she ever kissed; their love story is so engrained in the history of our family. Thinking of my Gampy tonight —no doubt missing his beloved desperately. Gans, people stopped me all the time to tell me how much they loved you. I didn’t mind sharing you with them. I love you more than tongue can tell, my Ganny.”