Celebrities, Business Moguls and Politicians Sound Off on President Trump’s Decision to Leave Paris Agreement: ‘Climate Change Is Real’

Today, President Donald Trump announced that the United States will be pulling out of the historic Paris Accord, an agreement on climate change and environmental policy, signed just over a year ago by then-Secretary of State John Kerry. Every country in the world but Syria and Nicaragua signed the agreement.

It didn’t take long following Trump’s announcement (which he gave jointly with EPA chief Scott Pruitt) for the reactions from famous names to start rolling in.

Politicians, of course, spoke out. Former President Barack Obama said that the U.S. was no longer a global leader when it comes to climate change.

“I believe the Unites States of America should be at the front of the pack,” Obama said in a written statement. “But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden joined Obama in condemning the decision.

We're already feeling impacts of climate change. Exiting #ParisAgreement imperils US security and our ability to own the clean energy future — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 1, 2017

As did U.S. Senator from Virginia and former Democratic nominee for Vice President, Tim Kaine, who criticized the decision as well as the potential Obamacare replacement health care plan.

Trump alienates allies, walks away from #ParisAgreement & sabotages health care. His presidency is all destruction & no accomplishments — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 1, 2017

Former Vice President and climate change activist Al Gore.

My statement on Today’s Decision by the Trump Administration to Withdraw from the Paris Agreement: https://t.co/eDEFv5b1nS pic.twitter.com/SzHJU3D0Mr — Al Gore (@algore) June 1, 2017

Democratic presidential Candidate and U.S. Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders called it an “international disgrace.”

Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement is an abdication of American leadership and an international disgrace. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 1, 2017

U.S. Senator from New York Chuck Schumer.

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Withdrawing from the Paris accord turns a symbol of American leadership into a symbol of American isolation. Damages our economy & security — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) June 1, 2017

U.S. Senator from California Kamala Harris.

There is no Planet B. This disastrous decision threatens the world our children and children’s children will live in. #ParisAgreement — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2017

Celebrities joined the discussion, too, like Billy Eichner.

So Kathy Griffin is more harmful to Barron Trump than global warming. Got it. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 1, 2017

John Legend.

We have to stop this asshole. This is urgent. You have to vote in 2018. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 1, 2017

Trump is our national embarrassment. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 1, 2017

Climate change activist Leonardo DiCaprio.

Today, our planet suffered. It’s more important than ever to take action. #ParisAgreement https://t.co/FSVYRDcGUH — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 1, 2017

Chelsea Handler.

I’m guessing that Donald Trump doesn’t see the irony in making his announcement to leave the Paris Agreement while standing in a garden. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 1, 2017

Bette Midler.

Short-sighted #DonaldTrump quits Climate Accords. Think of all the time effort & money poured into this & he bails giving BigOil a windfall. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 1, 2017

Filmmaker Michael Moore.

USA to Earth: FUCK YOU — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 1, 2017

Trump just committed a crime against humanity. This admitted predator has now expanded his predatory acts to the entire planet. #ParisAccord — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 1, 2017

Trump’s longtime nemesis, Rosie O’Donnell.

FIRE SCOTT PRUITT – EPA HEAD – DEAR GOD THIS IS FUCKING INSANE — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 1, 2017

Science guy Bill Nye.

U.S. chooses not to stay in Paris accord. The “Losers?” Everyone on Earth. Sad. https://t.co/wYUB9OY7hM — Bill Nye (@BillNye) June 1, 2017

Others in the business world — even friends of Trump — also voiced their displeasure with the decision.

Tesla founder Elon Musk, who up until now served on Trump’s business advisory council, said he’s keeping to his promise that he’ll quit the council if Trump leaves the Paris Accord.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Trump’s rival and businessman Mark Cuban.

1) If Dems are smart, they should call for immediate meetings w POTUS to determine how to get back in the Paris Agreement — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 1, 2017

General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt.

Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government. — Jeff Immelt (@JeffImmelt) June 1, 2017

Microsoft President Brad Smith.

We’re disappointed with the decision to exit the Paris Agreement. Microsoft remains committed to doing our part to achieve its goals. — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) June 1, 2017

NYC Businessman Donnie Deutsch, who has counted Trump as a personal friend, said on MSNBC that he felt “rage and sadness” watching Trump’s announcement.

“We just watched a very little man give a very scary speech,” he said. Deutsch referenced the dozens of top U.S. business leaders who support the Paris accord—and the science behind climate change—and lamented that Trump was swayed by none of it. Deutsch said: “He’s such a backward man. He’s such an uneducated man.”

Even the folks over at Weather.com got in on the conversation.

Here’s the home page of @weatherchannel right now pic.twitter.com/itYtXPDVz5 — David W. Chen (@davidwchen) June 1, 2017

Trump said he is open to “begin negotiations to reenter either the Paris accords or really an entire new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States.”