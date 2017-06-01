Celebrities, Business Moguls and Politicians Sound Off on President Trump’s Decision to Leave Paris Agreement: ‘Climate Change Is Real’

Today, President Donald Trump announced that the United States will be pulling out of the historic Paris Accord, an agreement on climate change and environmental policy, signed just over a year ago by then-Secretary of State John Kerry. Every country in the world but Syria and Nicaragua signed the agreement.
It didn’t take long following Trump’s announcement (which he gave jointly with EPA chief Scott Pruitt) for the reactions from famous names to start rolling in.
Politicians, of course, spoke out. Former President Barack Obama said that the U.S. was no longer a global leader when it comes to climate change.
“I believe the Unites States of America should be at the front of the pack,” Obama said in a written statement. “But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden joined Obama in condemning the decision.
As did U.S. Senator from Virginia and former Democratic nominee for Vice President, Tim Kaine, who criticized the decision as well as the potential Obamacare replacement health care plan.
Former Vice President and climate change activist Al Gore.
Democratic presidential Candidate and U.S. Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders called it an “international disgrace.”
U.S. Senator from New York Chuck Schumer.
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.
U.S. Senator from California Kamala Harris.
Celebrities joined the discussion, too, like Billy Eichner.
John Legend.
Climate change activist Leonardo DiCaprio.
Chelsea Handler.
Bette Midler.
Filmmaker Michael Moore.
Trump’s longtime nemesis, Rosie O’Donnell.
Science guy Bill Nye.
Others in the business world — even friends of Trump — also voiced their displeasure with the decision.
Tesla founder Elon Musk, who up until now served on Trump’s business advisory council, said he’s keeping to his promise that he’ll quit the council if Trump leaves the Paris Accord.
Trump’s rival and businessman Mark Cuban.
General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt.
Microsoft President Brad Smith.
NYC Businessman Donnie Deutsch, who has counted Trump as a personal friend, said on MSNBC that he felt “rage and sadness” watching Trump’s announcement.
“We just watched a very little man give a very scary speech,” he said. Deutsch referenced the dozens of top U.S. business leaders who support the Paris accord—and the science behind climate change—and lamented that Trump was swayed by none of it. Deutsch said: “He’s such a backward man. He’s such an uneducated man.”
Even the folks over at Weather.com got in on the conversation.
Trump said he is open to “begin negotiations to reenter either the Paris accords or really an entire new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States.”