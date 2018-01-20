Padma Lakshmi, Amy Schumer and More Stars Step Out for Women's Marches Across the Globe

Amy Schumer, Amber Tamblyn, Laura Benanti, Halsey, Padma Lakshmi, Whoopi Goldberg, and more joined millions of women (and men) across the world for a second year of the Women’s March.

What began as a simple Facebook invitation to protest the election of president Donald Trump has become that and a whole lot more, with this year’s march also standing as a symbol too of the global movement of #MeToo and Time’s Up.

Last year, sister marches in all 50 states and six continents across the world mimicked the Women’s March on Washington, D.C.. Stars like Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain, Ellen Page, America Ferrera, Helen Mirren, Chelsea Handler, Charlize Theron, Gina Rodriguez, Cher, Madonna, Amy Poehler, Jane Fonda, Miley Cyrus and more pulled on their pink pussy hats and took to the streets in solidarity — many sharing photos on social media.

Similar things happened this year. In New York City, Meteor Shower stars Schumer and Benanti marched prior to their matinee performance on Broadway — meeting up with Tamblyn, who wore a hand-stitched “Time’s Up” sweater.

Broad City star Ilana Glazer, meanwhile, held down the fort at the Women’s March in Los Angeles.

Today we march #timesup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:33am PST

🔥@adamselman🔥 for the #WOMENSMARCHLA A post shared by ilana glazer (@ilanusglazer) on Jan 20, 2018 at 11:23am PST

Back in the Big Apple, Lakshmi, Goldberg, and Halsey took to the stage to tell their stories about what the march means to them.

Yoko Ono was spotted there too, posing with fans for photographers while flashing peace signs.

Actress Asia Argento — one of the 50+ women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, which he has denied — took part in a Women’s March in Rome, Italy.

Natalie Portman also shared photos from the Women’s March in L.A., where she gave a speech.

Women’s march Los Angeles January 20th 2018 A post shared by Natalie Portman (@nportmanofficial) on Jan 20, 2018 at 12:13pm PST

President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on the numerous marches Saturday, saying that the “beautiful weather all over our great country” made it “a perfect day for all Women to March.”

“Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!” the 71-year-old former Celebrity Apprentice host continued, apparently choosing not to acknowledge the fact that the Women’s March is a protest against his policies, and not a celebration of his claims of “economic success.”

Trump himself has faced growing allegations of sexual misconduct. More than a dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, including PEOPLE writer Natasha Stoynoff, who alleges Trump forcibly kissed her at Mar-a-Lago while a pregnant Melania was in another room. (Trump has repeatedly denied all claims of sexual misconduct.)

Last year’s Women’s March was likely the largest single-day demonstration in recorded U.S. history, according to the Washington Post.