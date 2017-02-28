Former Ambassador Caroline Kennedy Trades Diplomacy for Surf and Sun in St. Barts

After serving for three years as an ambassador to Japan, Caroline Kennedy left her post in January. And on Sunday, Kennedy, 59, seemed to be enjoying the respite as she and her family — husband Edwin Schlossberg, 71, and daughter Tatiana, 26 — took in the waves in St. Barts, France.

Kennedy was photographed in the ocean, wearing a printed one-piece bathing suit with white flowers and a black background.

The daughter of President John F. Kennedy was one of a dozen American envoys appointed by former President Barack Obama who were directed to leave their diplomatic positions upon the election of President Donald Trump.

Kennedy was the first woman ever to serve as ambassador to Japan. The 30 previous American ambassadors — going all the way back to Townsend Harris, the first envoy to Japan in 1856 — were all men.

“I really learned the most about America, and really about how people in Asian and Japan see our country,” she told CBS This Morning on Feb. 10 when reflecting on her experience. “That made me so proud of the United States — of our leadership, our values, our commitment to the rule of law, our commitment to democracy. And that’s what the whole world sees in us. You just can’t overstate how much people in Asian want us to be there and want our leadership.”

While many are speculating whether she will be returning to politics with a run for a congressional seat, Kennedy has so far demurred when asked about her political intentions. “We’ll see,” she said on CBS, of her plans.

During her time as ambassador, Kennedy visited 35 of 47 prefectures — including a stop in the region of Tohoku, much of which was destroyed by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

She also played a central role in organizing Obama’s historic visit to Hiroshima in May and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe’s visit to Pearl Harbor in December.

In the 71 years since the United States dropped an atomic bomb incinerating the Japanese city of Hiroshima, no American president has visited the site of that devastating attack that killed 140,000 Japanese soldiers and civilians.

Abe’s visit, which took place shortly after the 75th anniversary of the bombings, helped cement a partnership between the two countries.