All the Times ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans Has Blasted ‘Reckless Moron’ President Trump
Since the election of President Donald Trump, actor Chris Evans — famous for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — has emerged as a real-life superhero of the resistance.
Though Evans admitted he’s been advised against making public political statements, that hasn’t stopped him from speaking out — far from it. Here’s a running list of all the times the star has put President Trump on blast.
By Tierney McAfee
1 of 7
Aug. 1, 2017
Chris Evans had strong words for Donald Trump on Twitter after the White House claimed the president was just "making a joke" when he suggested that police should rough up criminal suspects during arrests.
"You reckless moron. Do you have any idea what you're encouraging? You think a 'joke' makes it ok??" Evans tweeted. "ZERO societal awareness and understanding."
2 of 7
May 29, 2017
Evans called out the president for tweeting about the victims of a white supremacist killer in Portland from the official @POTUS account instead of from his more popular personal Twitter handle, @realDonaldTrump.
"The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable," Trump tweeted three days after the stabbing attack. "The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them."
"WHY would u deliberately not tweet this from your personal account with almost TWICE as many followers?" Evans tweeted in response. "Honestly. WHY?? Hard to not question."
3 of 7
March 2017
Evans, who supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, told Esquire magazine in an interview that he felt "rage" about Donald Trump's victory.
"I feel rage," he said. "I feel fury. It's unbelievable. People were just so desperate to hear someone say that someone is to blame. They were just so happy to hear that someone was angry. Hear someone say that Washington sucks. They just want something new without actually understanding. I mean, guys like Steve Bannon — Steve Bannon! — this man has no place in politics."
4 of 7
March 2017
In the same interview, Evans acknowledged that rage would not work to change the minds of Trump supporters.
"Some people say, 'Don't you see what's happening? It's time to yell,' " Evans told Esquire. "Yeah, I see it, and it's time for calm. Because not everyone who voted for Trump is going to be some horrible bigot. There are a lot of people in that middle; those are the people you can't lose your credibility with. If you're trying to change minds, by spewing too much rhetoric you can easily become white noise."'
5 of 7
Feb. 13, 2017
In February, Evans feuded on Twitter with former KKK leader David Duke over Trump's nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to serve as attorney general.
"If David Duke....DAVID!...DUKE!... thinks you're right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words," Evans tweeted.
After Duke responded by accusing Evans of anti-Semitism in a tweet that has since been deleted, Evans wrote: "I don't hate them. That's YOUR method. I love. Try it. It's stronger than hate. It unites us. I promise it's in you under the anger and fear."
6 of 7
Nov. 27, 2016
Evans swooped in with another scathing tweet after then-President-elect Trump claimed, without evidence, that "millions of people who voted illegally" cost him the popular vote.
"'Without evidence'. U r the President Elect now. U must stop energizing lies," Evans tweeted. "The time for campaign tactics is over. A leader must do better."
7 of 7
Nov. 9, 2016
After Trump was elected president in the early morning hours of Nov. 9, Evans was among the slew of stars to express their shock and disappointment on Twitter.
"This is an embarrassing night for America. We've let a hatemonger lead our great nation," Evans tweeted. "We've let a bully set our course. I'm devastated."
