Politics

Candice Bergen Once Went on a Blind Date with Donald Trump

By

Posted on

 

Yes, Candice Bergen once went on a blind date with Donald Trump, and she says it was “very short.”

The Murphy Brown star acknowledged her rendezvous with the future president on an upcoming episode of Harry, explaining that it took place in her college years.

“I was 18,” Bergen said. “He was a nice-looking guy, I mean, he was. And I was in college, and it’s where he was going to be going to college. … It was like a blind date. He called me in the dorm, and I was bored.”

Bergen, who is currently co-starring in the romantic comedy Home Again, told host Harry Connick Jr. that Trump showed up in a “very color-coordinated” ensemble. “He picked me up, he was wearing a burgundy three-piece suit, with burgundy patent leather boots, and he was in a burgundy limousine,” she said.

Waving aside Connick’s suggestion that they were out all night, Bergen said, “It was a very short dinner.”

Mike Pont/WireImage; Taylor Hill/Getty

Watch Bergen in the video above. Her episode airs Sept. 14 (check local listings for details).

This article originally appeared on Ew.com