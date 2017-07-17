Caitlyn Jenner Says She’s Weighing Run for Senate: ‘I Gotta Find Out Where I Can Do a Better Job’

Caitlyn Jenner may be taking her political activism to Washington, D.C.

The reality star, a Republican who supported Donald Trump in his presidential campaign, revealed that Sunday during an interview with John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York City that she is considering a Senate run in California.

“I have considered it. I like the political side of it,” Jenner, 67, said.

“The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me,” she continued. “Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside?And we are in the process of determining that. Yeah, but I would look for a senatorial run.”

Jenner previously told CNN’s Don Lemon in April she would “seriously look at a run for office.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also said she was not willing to give President Trump or the Republican Party a pass if they “screw up.”

“My loyalties are not with Donald Trump,” she said. “I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community. I’ve got a voice and they better listen, OK? I will come after them.”

RELATED VIDEO: Caitlyn Jenner Speaks Out on Donald Trump’s Transgender Bathroom Rollback: ‘This Is a Disaster’

Jenner told PEOPLE that she was not committed to supporting Trump despite same party affiliations.

“Here’s the deal: yes, I have always had views that lean more towards the Republican party when it comes to politics – less government, believing in the Constitution and all that kind of stuff,” she said. “But my loyalties and my fights are not going to be with the Republican party. My loyalties are with my community and fighting for my community.”

Jenner said during a recent appearance on The View that voicing her support for the Republican party has been difficult.

“It was harder coming out as a Republican than it was coming out as trans in the current environment,” she said on the show.

The reality star admitted that her political party does need work when it comes to LGBT issues, and she’s more than willing to offer her advice.

“I’m glad I’m in the position that I’m in because I’ve got a good in with the Republican party,” she said. “As we know, the Democrats do a much better job when it comes to the LGBT issues. I know that, I’m not stupid. But the Republicans need help, and I’m here to help.”