She previously said her “allegiance” is not with Donald Trump after his “half-baked” transgender military ban, but Caitlyn Jenner’s hat choice sure makes it look like she’s still supporting the president.

The longtime Republican and transgender advocate was spotted wearing a red cap bearing the “Make America Great Again” slogan Trump so prominently used in his 2016 presidential campaign.

The 67-year-old reality star was snapped in a classic Triumph Spitfire wearing a white polo shirt, shades, and MAGA cap while driving around Malibu Thursday.

Jenner openly supported Trump in his presidential campaign, but spoke out against him last month after Trump announced his ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

“There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us,’ she tweeted hours after Trump announced the ban. “What happened to your promise to fight for them?”

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

Later, Jenner released a longer statement on her website — tweeting that, “Every American should be outraged.”

“I believe every American should be outraged by the disrespect shown to those people wearing our country’s uniform. Furthermore, this half-baked idea puts all of our service members in harm’s way,” the I Am Cait star said. “Does President Trump intend to just pull 15,000 people out of every critical position to which they are currently assigned? That would disrupt core military missions around the world and needlessly endanger our troops.”

In addition to providing more statistics and facts, Jenner, who is considering a Senate run in California, also stated that “19 other countries have successfully integrated trans service members without any problems,” citing Wikipedia.

“Over the past two years I have met the most inspiring trans people, and I can testify to the trans community’s incredible resilience and perseverance in the face of enormous discrimination and hate,” Jenner continued. “We are strong, we are beautiful, and we will win. The President must ask himself which side of history he will be on — and reverse his position immediately.”

Concluding, “America’s 15,000 trans service members and 134,000 veterans are much braver than you, Mr. Trump; my allegiance is with them and our country, not you.”

President Trump tweeted that transgender people will not be able to serve in the military “in any capacity,” reversing a policy enacted last year under President Barack Obama that allowed them to serve openly. He cited “tremendous medical costs” for transgender service members as a burden on the U.S. military.

Jenner previously told PEOPLE that she felt those who focus on her GOP affiliation are missing the point.

“Here’s the deal: yes, I have always had views that lean more towards the Republican party when it comes to politics [as in] less government, believing in the Constitution and all that kind of stuff,” she said. “But my loyalties and my fights are not going to be with the Republican party. My loyalties are with my community and fighting for my community.”

Back in April, Jenner appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and defended her vote for Trump, saying, “I believe in little things like the Constitution and freedom. I believe in minimal government. I believe in the people of this country to get us out of the trouble we are in financially, economically, more than I believe the government will fix this. The people will fix this. And, so, the Republicans have done a better job in that direction.”