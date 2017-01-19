Caitlyn Heads to the Capitol: Jenner Rep Addresses Reports of Inaugural Dance with Trump

Caitlyn Jenner is on her way to the Capitol.

The I Am Cait star was spotted jetting out of Los Angeles on Thursday as she made her way to Washington, D.C. to attend the inauguration, where Donald Trump will take the oath of office on Friday to become the 45th president of the United States.

On Wednesday, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Jenner would be attending and a flurry of reports have since surfaced in regards to whether the 67-year-old Republican reality tv star will dance with Trump, 70, on Friday evening’s inaugural balls.

“This is a ridiculous story,” a rep for Jenner tells PEOPLE. “There have been no discussions about who Caitlyn will or won’t dance with, or if she will dance at all. I can’t deal in hypotheticals and have no idea what any Trump aids hope happens. Of course, real question is if they danced, who would lead?”

Meanwhile, a source close to the star told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Jenner, who has been an advocate of nondiscrimination legislation, sees the event as an “an opportunity to represent and defend the LGBTQ community within the party.”

Jenner was not invited by Trump but will be a guest of the American Unity Fund, a non-profit conservative organization dedicated to advancing the cause of freedom and equal opportunity for LGBTQ Americans.

“Caitlyn sees this as a chance to bring attention to LGBTQ causes and she is committed to protecting human rights no matter the political party in power,” said the insider. “She has no problem speaking out if Republicans fail to protect equal rights.”