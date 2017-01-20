Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out for Pre-Inauguration Dinner in D.C.

Caitlyn Jenner made an appearance Thursday night at a pre-inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump.

The I Am Cait star stepped out in a navy fringed midi dress for her night on the town in Washington D.C., shortly after touching down in the capital.

On Wednesday, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Jenner would be attending the inauguration. Reports later surfaced claiming that the 67-year-old reality television star, an outspoken political conservative, could possibly dance with Trump, 70, at Friday evening’s inaugural ball.

However, a rep for Jenner told PEOPLE on Thursday:“This is a ridiculous story,”

“There have been no discussions about who Caitlyn will or won’t dance with, or if she will dance at all. I can’t deal in hypotheticals and have no idea what any Trump aids hope happens. Of course, real question is if they danced, who would lead?”

A source close to the star told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Jenner, who has been invited as a guest of the American Unity Fund, sees the event as “an opportunity to represent and defend the LGBTQ community within the party.”

The insider continued: “Caitlyn sees this as a chance to bring attention to LGBTQ causes and she is committed to protecting human rights no matter the political party in power. She has no problem speaking out if Republicans fail to protect equal rights.”