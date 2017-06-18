Caitlyn Jenner Jokes That ‘Liberals Can’t Even Shoot Straight’ While Addressing GOP Baseball Attack

Longtime Republican Caitlyn Jenner has spoken out about Tuesday’s GOP baseball practice attack that left House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise critically injured, joking that “liberals can’t even shoot straight.”

The former athlete spoke at the College Republicans’ National Convention gala late last week, and made the remark while being asked about the incident in which Bernie Sanders supporter James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, opened fire on Republican congressmen. The team was preparing to face off against congressional Democrats in a charity game two days later.

Scalise was in critical condition after being shot in the hip, and required multiple surgeries. He remains hospitalized in Washington, D.C. Also hurt but released from hospitals were two Capitol Police officers, David Bailey and Crystal Griner, and House GOP aide Zack Barth. Lobbyist Matt Mika was shot multiple times and critically injured, and remained hospitalized.

Jenner, 67, was asked to comment about coverage of the attack.

“Nobody deserves what happened out there,” she said, according to a Facebook Live video posted by the College Republican Federation of Virginia. “There’s no justification for it. There’s crazy people in the world — we know that … We have to minimize that kind of stuff. But, as far as the people who were injured, it’s an absolute shame. Fortunately, the guy was a really bad shot.

“Liberals can’t even shoot straight,” she added, as the crowd roared with laughter.

Jenner, an advocate for LGBTQ rights, also praised Officer Griner, an out lesbian who was injured in the attack as she tried to take down the shooter. The moderator noted that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Griner and her wife in the hospital bearing flowers.

“She did her job. She wasn’t thinking about LGBT issues, she wasn’t thinking about any of those types of things. She did her job and she did it well,” Jenner said as the crowd loudly applauded.

Although Jenner has previously admitted to voting for Trump, she has since become critical of the president, especially after he rescinded rights for transgender students in schools.

“My loyalties and my fights are not going to be with the Republican party. My loyalties are with my community and fighting for my community,” she told PEOPLE in April.