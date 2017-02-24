Caitlyn Jenner Speaks Out on Donald Trump’s Transgender Bathroom Rollback: ‘This Is a Disaster’

Long-time republican and transgender activist, Caitlyn Jenner, is speaking out in response to President Donald Trump‘s latest move to lift federal protections for transgender students.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration lifted federal guidelines put in place by the former Obama administration that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.

Following the announcement, Jenner, who has been told by Trump himself that she could use any bathroom she wanted at his Trump Tower in New York City, released a video statement on various social media platforms.

Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

“I have a message for the trans kids of America: You’re winning. I know it doesn’t feel like it today or every day, but you’re winning,” Jenner said. “Very soon, we will win full freedom nation-wide and it’s going to be with bipartisan support. You can help by checking out the National Center for Transgender Equality and letting Washington hear you loud and clear.”

After a few words aimed at “bullies,” Jenner ended her statement by speaking directly to President Trump: “I have a message for President Trump, from one Republican to another. This is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me.”

Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈 issues and I'm here to help! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 18, 2017

The 67-year-old former Olympic star has been a very vocal advocate for the trans community ever since her own transition. A long-time Republican, Jenner has previously indicated her willingness to work alongside the administration in support of LGBTQ issues.

Jenner also addressed Trump’s remarks that she was allowed to use whatever bathroom in his Trump Tower, and posted a thank you video to Facebook as she took Trump up on his bathroom equality promise.