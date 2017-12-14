'Bye, Felicia': Robin Roberts Throws Serious Shade at Omarosa and Her Promised Tell-All Story

Sometimes, when words fail you, you have to turn to memes. And that’s exactly what Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts did when addressing the news of Omarosa Manigault Newman’s promised tell-all story following her White House departure.
“She said she has a story to tell, I’m sure she’ll be selling that story,” Roberts said Thursday on Good Morning America, adding: “Bye, Felicia.”
“Bye, Felicia” is a quote from the 1995 movie Friday that has since become a popular meme used as a dismissive farewell.
Manigault Newman, once a star on President Donald Trump’s former NBC show The Apprentice, went on to become his director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. Though the White House announced Wednesday that Manigault Newman had resigned from the position, it was later reported that she had been fired, according to insiders. During a sit-down with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America Thursday, she denied being fired and announced plans to “tell her story.“
If Manigault Newman does try to sell her story, it’s a safe bet Roberts won’t be buying it. And it seems she wouldn’t be the only one.
Many on Twitter applauded the Good Morning America co-host’s blunt farewell to Manigault Newman.
One tweeter hailed Roberts as a “national treasure” while another called Roberts’ kiss-off “the classiest shade I have ever seen thrown.”