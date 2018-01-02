Bryan Cranston Mocks President Trump for Taking Credit for Air-Travel Safety Record

President Donald Trump was mocked on social media on Tuesday after he fired off a tweet taking credit for the lack of commercial airline crash deaths in 2017.

“Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “Good news – it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!”

Trump did not elaborate on how he was responsible for such a feat. As Travel + Leisure reported, Trump has not implemented any specific measures to improve air-travel safety. His biggest proposal relating to aviation — privatizing the air traffic control system — would require approval from Congress, which hasn’t happened yet. This proposal was also suggested in Congress before Trump took office.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and others on Twitter were quick to point out the flaws in Trump’s logic.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for preventing US commercial airlines from crashing in 2017. Your active participation monitoring the flight patterns and safety regulations was greatly appreciated. In 2018 could you please turn your efforts toward preventing wildfires and hurricanes? https://t.co/yYq49PzZpX — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) January 2, 2018

The United States last recorded a fatal airline passenger jet crash in February 2009, but Donald Trump being "very strict" on commercial aviation is the only real reason why flights are so safe today. https://t.co/wuVN4T6K4S https://t.co/QGaqVGiuho — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 2, 2018

Since flying on airplanes I have been very adamant that I did not want to die in an aviation accident. Good news – it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record! You're welcome — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) January 2, 2018

since donald trump has taken office he has been very strict on Slippery Ice—it was just reported that i have not fallen once this winter, the best on record! — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) January 2, 2018

Unlike Obama, Trump won't let any planes crash. Not even a little bit. He's very strict. https://t.co/uQuPzihc80 — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) January 2, 2018

We had no gas explosions in our house this year. Thank you, Mr. President, for your hands-on leadership of FERC. https://t.co/cquNwtlSuw — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 2, 2018

“Thank you @realDonaldTrump for preventing US commercial airlines from crashing in 2017,” Cranston tweeted sarcastically. “Your active participation monitoring the flight patterns and safety regulations was greatly appreciated. In 2018 could you please turn your efforts toward preventing wildfires and hurricanes?”

Joked another critic, “Since Donald Trump has taken office he has been very strict on Slippery Ice — it was just reported that I have not fallen once this winter, the best on record!”