Bryan Cranston Mocks President Trump for Taking Credit for Air-Travel Safety Record

President Donald Trump was mocked on social media on Tuesday after he fired off a tweet taking credit for the lack of commercial airline crash deaths in 2017.
“Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “Good news – it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!”
Trump did not elaborate on how he was responsible for such a feat. As Travel + Leisure reported, Trump has not implemented any specific measures to improve air-travel safety. His biggest proposal relating to aviation — privatizing the air traffic control system — would require approval from Congress, which hasn’t happened yet. This proposal was also suggested in Congress before Trump took office.
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and others on Twitter were quick to point out the flaws in Trump’s logic.
“Thank you @realDonaldTrump for preventing US commercial airlines from crashing in 2017,” Cranston tweeted sarcastically. “Your active participation monitoring the flight patterns and safety regulations was greatly appreciated. In 2018 could you please turn your efforts toward preventing wildfires and hurricanes?”
Joked another critic, “Since Donald Trump has taken office he has been very strict on Slippery Ice — it was just reported that I have not fallen once this winter, the best on record!”