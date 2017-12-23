Britney Spears Dives Into DREAMers Debate with Ab-Bearing Photo

Britney Spears got political on Instagram Friday, when she showed support undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children.

The 36-year-old “Toxic” singer shared a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that read “We are all DREAMers,” a term for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

She joined celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Busy Philipps, and Selena Gomez, who have all donned the shirt — though Spears gave it her own spin, tying the shirt in a crop-top knot to show off her abs.

“We are all DREAMers,” she repeated in the photo’s caption. “Tell Congress to pass the #DreamAct.”

President Donald Trump announced in September he would be rescinding the Obama-era policy aimed at protecting DREAMers, which would effect about 8000,000 immigrants. Congress has yet to find a legislative fix for recipients of the program. The policy is set to fully expire on March 5, 2018.

More than 40 entertainers —including Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle — asked top Democrats to “uphold [their] promise” to protect Dreamers last week.

“We respectfully urge you to listen to members of senior party leadership, who have insisted that there must be no final spending bill that does not ensure that the Dreamers have a secure future here in the United States,” they said in a letter sent Wednesday to Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, The Hill reported.

“This is a moral issue that demands action, without further delay. Dreamers and DACA recipients are an integral part of our country, so we are urging you to make sure that you use your power to get this done before leaving to spend the holidays with your own families,” the letter continues. “We understand that Democratic votes will be needed to pass a spending bill or continuing resolution to fund the government.”

Others stars who have spoken out in favor of immigration reform and DREAMers include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, Gina Rodriguez and America Ferrera.

“Their future now lies in the hands of the U.S. Congress. That’s why today we must raise our voices so they can hear us all in Washington D.C.,” PEOPLE en Español’s Editor-in-Chief Armando Correa said in an editorial in the November issue of the magazine that dedicated its cover to DREAMers.