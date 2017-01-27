President Trump Accepts State Dinner Invitation from the Queen After First Meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May

After meeting in private at the White House, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump addressed the public in a joint press conference on Friday.

“Today the United States renews our deep bond with Britain,” President Trump told reporters. “We pledge our lasting support to the most special relationship.”

He called the United States and the U.K.’s relationship “one of the great forces in history for justice and for peace.”

May opened by congratulating Trump on his “stunning election victory” last November, and said she conveyed to him on Friday an invitation from Queen Elizabeth for Trump and his wife, Melania, to make a state visit to Britain later this year — which he accepted, May said.

In her prepared remarks for the press conference in a jam-packed East Room, May seemed to take care to box Trump in — publicly — on support for NATO, the international military alliance which Trump has repeatedly, controversially criticized as “obsolete.”

From her lectern beside Trump’s, May told reporters that in their private Oval Office talks she and Trump agreed on an “unshakable commitment to this alliance.” And, looking over at Trump, she added that he had told her he was “100 percent behind NATO.” Trump said nothing.

Asked at one point if there were any topics on which May and Trump disagreed, the former responded, “I can confirm that I’ve been listening to the president, and the president has been listening to me.”

“That’s the point of having a conversation and a dialogue… the point of the special relationship is that we’re able to have that open and frank discussion,” May asserted.

Further, when prodded if they’d “found anything in common personally yet,” Trump said only, “I think we’re gonna get along very well. It’s interesting because I am a people person. I can often tell how I’m going to get along with someone very early.”

May seemed in agreement, stating, “I think we have already struck up a good relationship.”

“One of the things that we have in common is that we want to put the interests of the working people right up there center stage,” she noted.

Last summer, May – a member of Parliament for Maidenhead in Royal Berkshire – became prime minister, replacing David Cameron, who took on the role in 2010.

The meeting marked the president’s first with another foreign leader since beginning his presidency last week.

Ahead of the big meeting, the office of the White House press secretary misspelled May’s given name three separate times in an official press release sent out on Friday. They quietly corrected the error shortly after, sending another version of the release with the “h” added back into May’s first name.

The Queen was expected to issue a formal invitation to Trump after the inauguration. She traditionally issues such an invite for a state visit to the sitting U.S. president once during their four or eight-year term. She has met with every single American president since she assumed the throne in 1952 except for Lyndon B. Johnson.

While presidents sometimes make multiple visits to the U.K. for official state business, a state visit hosted by the Queen usually includes a stay at Windsor Castle and a dinner attended by members of the royal family.