Bristol Palin Shares Very Pregnant Photo–3 Weeks to Go!–in Easter Instagram

Bristol Palin is close to welcoming her third child, and she’s showing off her baby bump to prove it.

The daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin shared a photo of herself on Easter Sunday wearing a long sleeved green dress and holding her growing belly.

She captioned the image, “3 weeks left,” adding a heart emoji and tagging husband Dakota Meyer.

Palin, 26, and Meyer, 28, revealed in December that they were expecting another baby.

In March, the duo announced that their second child together would be a girl. Palin shares 8-year-old son, Tripp, with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston and welcomed daughter Sailor Grace with Meyer in December 2015.

“Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered … so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!!” Palin captioned a photo of her and Meyer holding a white and pink “It’s A GIRL” sign.

Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered 🙈🤗 so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!! 💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:34am PST

Palin also shared two more snaps of the soon-to-be family of five, with Tripp showing off a “BIG BRO” sign and Sailor holding a “BIG SIS” sign.

The couple, who wed this past summer, are happily preparing for their newest addition. Last week, Meyer shared a photo of his wife getting her 36-week ultrasound.

I couldn't ask for a better person to be the mother of my children. She's the most amazing woman on earth and I'm so glad she chose me. Thank you for being my wife @bsmp2 #mywifeisamazing A post shared by Dakota Meyer (@dakotameyer0317) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

“I couldn’t ask for a better person to be the mother of my children,” the Marine Corps veteran captioned the photo. “She’s the most amazing woman on earth and I’m so glad she chose me. Thank you for being my wife.”