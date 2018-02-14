See Bristol Palin's Divorce Papers: Husband Cites 'Conflict of Personalities' as Reason for Split

Bristol Palin‘s husband, Dakota Meyer, officially filed for divorce on Valentine’s Day, after less than two years of marriage.

The Medal of Honor recipient tried to keep the split under wraps by using only his and Palin’s initials in the documents, but PEOPLE has obtained the papers filed in a Travis County court in Austin, Texas.

According to the papers, Meyer said he (D.L.M.) and Palin (B.S.M.M.) are in the process of separating and cited “discord or conflict of personalities” as the reason for their split. The discord, the papers said, “destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

Meyer, who shares two young daughters with Palin, Atlee Bay, 9 months, and Sailor Grace, 2, said he believes he and Palin will enter into a written agreement over the custody of their children as well as the division of their estate. (Palin also has a son, Tripp, 9, with ex Levi Johnston.)

Dakota Meyer and Bristol Palin Bristol Palin/Instagram

A source knowledgeable of the situation tells PEOPLE Meyer moved out of their home in Austin, Texas, around Christmas. The couple, who married in June 2016, have had their share of relationship problems.

After announcing their engagement in March 2015, they called off their nuptials just days before they were due to wed in May 2015.

After reuniting and tying the knot, they told Entertainment Tonight in 2016: “Life is full of ups and downs but in the end, you’ll end up where you’re supposed to be. We are so happy to share with loved ones the wonderful news that we got married!”

“Hard work and God’s grace are the foundation of our new life together,” the couple added. “With the love and support of our family, we know we can get through anything.”