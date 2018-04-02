Bristol Palin and Estranged Husband Dakota Meyer Celebrate Easter Together After Split

Bristol Palin and her estranged husband Dakota Meyer reunited on Sunday for Easter with their children more than one month after Meyer filed for divorce in February.

Meyer, 29, shared a family photo on Instagram Sunday where he held daughter Atlee Bay, 11 months, and Palin held daughter Sailor Grace, 2. Palin’s son from a previous relationship, Tripp, stood grinning between Meyer and the Easter Bunny.

“Happy Easter! #family#thegreaterthepurposethegreatertheconflict #heisrisen🙏 #purpose,” Meyer wrote in the caption.

RELATED ARTICLE: See Bristol Palin’s Divorce Papers: Husband Dakota Meyer Cites ‘Conflict of Personalities’ as Reason for Split

In divorce documents filed by Meyer, he cited “discord or conflict of personalities” as the reason for their split.

The couple married in June 2016. A source knowledgeable of the situation told PEOPLE in February that Meyer had, around Christmas 2017, moved out of the home he and Bristol had shared in Austin, Texas.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

He also blocked Palin, 27, on social media at the time.

The two walked a rocky path from the start. They became engaged in March 2015 but called off their wedding just days before their planned nuptials in May 2015.

RELATED ARTICLE: Inside Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer’s Relationship Ups and Downs Before Split

After reuniting and marrying in 2016, the pair told Entertainment Tonight, “Life is full of ups and downs but in the end, you’ll end up where you’re supposed to be. We are so happy to share with loved ones the wonderful news that we got married!”

They added, “Hard work and God’s grace are the foundation of our new life together. With the love and support of our family, we know we can get through anything.”