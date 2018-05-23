Is The Divorce Off? Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer Look Cozy on Instagram After Split

Are Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer rekindling their relationship?

The two appear to have reconciled in a number of recent Instagram posts over the last month.

On Monday, Meyer, 29, shared a sweet photo of Palin, 27, in a cherry red sweater, jeans and sunglasses as she grinned at the camera.

“Couldn’t be prouder of @bsmp2 for passing her real estate exam today!” Meyer wrote in the caption, adding, “Congratulations I love you.”

A spokesperson for the Palin family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Last week, Palin also shared a photo with Meyer and her oldest son, Tripp, 9, after a soccer game. The proud parents flanked Tripp as all three smiled at the camera.

“last game of the season!! #champs” Palin wrote in the caption.

On Tuesday, Palin also shared flowers that Meyer had gifted her, tagging him in the photo along with two red heart emojis.

Bristol Palin Instagram Story, Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Meyer continued sharing the love on Mother’s Day earlier this month, when he honored Palin with a sweet post on Instagram in which he features their entire family.

“Happy Mother’s Day @bsmp2 Thank you for being a great mother and for providing me with a purpose in life that I could have never fathomed before our beautiful healthy children. #mothersday,” he wrote in the caption.

In April, the mother of three shared a photo of Meyer and captioned it, “thankful for you ❤.”

The two also celebrated Easter together in April with their children. Meyer shared their family photo on Instagram in which he held daughter Atlee Bay, 1, and Palin held daughter Sailor Grace, 2. Tripp stood grinning between Meyer and the Easter Bunny.

“Happy Easter! #family#thegreaterthepurposethegreatertheconflict #heisrisen🙏 #purpose,” Meyer wrote in the caption.

Palin also uses Meyer’s last name on Instagram rather than her maiden name.

Meyer filed for divorce in February, citing “discord or conflict of personalities” as the reason for their split.

A source knowledgeable of the situation told PEOPLE at the time that Meyer had moved out of their home in Austin, Texas, around Christmas and filed for divorce. Meyer has also blocked Palin on social media.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The two walked a rocky path from the start. They became engaged in March 2015 but called off their wedding just days before their planned nuptials in May 2015. The couple married in June 2016.

RELATED ARTICLE: Inside Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer’s Relationship Ups and Downs Before Split

After reuniting and marrying in 2016, the pair told Entertainment Tonight, “Life is full of ups and downs but in the end, you’ll end up where you’re supposed to be. We are so happy to share with loved ones the wonderful news that we got married!”

They added, “Hard work and God’s grace are the foundation of our new life together. With the love and support of our family, we know we can get through anything.”