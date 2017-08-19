See the Photos: Thousands March Against Right-Wing ‘Free Speech Rally’ After Deadly Charlottesville Attack

On Saturday, thousands of counter-protesters marched through the streets of Boston to organize against a planned "Free Speech Rally" that was organized by right-wing conservatives and self-proclaimed supporters of Donald Trump. The rally, which was organized by the Boston Free Speech Coalition, supposedly was created to encourage a peaceful "open dialogue" about the threats to, and importance of, free speech and civil liberties." However, after last weekend's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virgina, which left one woman dead and 19 people injured after a man drove his car into a group of counter-protesters, the Boston rally drew criticism and many counter-protesters who felt that it was promoting a white nationalist agenda. Trump was widely criticized for his response to the deadly Charlottesville rally after he refused to explicitly condemn Neo-Nazis and white nationalists immediately following the attack.