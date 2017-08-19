Politics

See the Photos: Thousands March Against Right-Wing ‘Free Speech Rally’ After Deadly Charlottesville Attack

On Saturday, thousands of counter-protesters marched through the streets of Boston to organize against a planned “Free Speech Rally” that was organized by right-wing conservatives and self-proclaimed supporters of Donald Trump

By @maria_mercedes

Posted on

More

1 of 12

 

On Saturday, thousands of counter-protesters marched through the streets of Boston to organize against a planned "Free Speech Rally" that was organized by right-wing conservatives and self-proclaimed supporters of Donald Trump. The rally, which was organized by the Boston Free Speech Coalition, supposedly was created to encourage a peaceful "open dialogue" about the threats to, and importance of, free speech and civil liberties." However, after last weekend's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virgina, which left one woman dead and 19 people injured after a man drove his car into a group of counter-protesters, the Boston rally drew criticism and many counter-protesters who felt that it was promoting a white nationalist agenda. Trump was widely criticized for his response to the deadly Charlottesville rally after he refused to explicitly condemn Neo-Nazis and white nationalists immediately following the attack.

2 of 12

Michael Dwyer/AP

Someone out of frame throws a water bottle at a young man wearing a Trump T-shirt.

3 of 12

Michael Dwyer/AP

A counter-protester and "Free Speech Rally" attendee face off in the crowd.

4 of 12

Michael Dwyer/AP

Police dressed in riot gear tussle with counter-protesters.

5 of 12

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Thousands take to the streets to protest a "Free Speech Rally" that was organized by a small group of white nationalists.

6 of 12

 

Counter-protesters carried pro-diversity and anti-Nazi signs as they marched through the streets.

7 of 12

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Police keep counter-protesters at bay as they escort white nationalists through the crowd following their rally.

8 of 12

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Counter-protesters held up signs like "Silence is violence."

9 of 12

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Police armed with clubs face off against counter-protesters.

10 of 12

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A counter-protester throws his hands up while facing off against police.

11 of 12

Michael Dwyer/AP

The counter-protesters also held up American and Mexican flags.

12 of 12

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A counter-protester clashes with police.

See Also

More

More