U.K. Politician Boris Johnson Looks Eerily Like Donald Trump in Photo with Ivanka

British foreign secretary Boris Johnson is giving Alec Baldwin a run for his money.
Twitter users on Tuesday mistook — or at least jokingly mistook — Johnson for a Donald Trump impersonator after the president’s daughter and adviser Ivanka retweeted a photo of herself with the UK politician.
With his black suit, slightly long maroon necktie and disheveled blonde hairdo, Johnson did appear to resemble Trump. The foreign secretary even flashed Trump’s trademark thumbs up in the photo with Ivanka.
Johnson captioned the side by side snapshots, “I had a fantastic afternoon in the White House yesterday, seeing the real spectrum of UK-US cooperation & discussing everything from the Syria crisis to the need for global women’s empowerment with @VPPence, @IvankaTrump and Jared Kushner.”
“Thank you Foreign Secretary @BorisJohnson,” Ivanka wrote in her retweet. “I enjoyed our discussion about our countries’ commitment to advancing women’s economic empowerment in the developing world & the critical importance of STEM education in our nations’ schools. It was a pleasure spending time together.”
With that, the jokes started pouring in on Twitter and continued into the following day.
The original viral tweet from Twitter user @darth read simply: “This looks like ivanka posing with a trump impersonator.”
“#IvankaTrump posing with an #impersonator of her father’s. Some contend he might be #British #ForeignSecretary #BorisJohnson, but this is improbable,” said one tweeter.
“Now Trump just needs an Ivanka impersonator and everyone’s happy,” joked another.