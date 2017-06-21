Bono Honors GOP Shooting Victim Steve Scalise in Concert: ‘We Are So Grateful’ He Made It Through

Bono is on #TeamScalise.

During a concert in Maryland on Tuesday night, the U2 frontman honored Rep. Steve Scalise and other victims of the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, last week.

The Twitter account of the House majority whip tweeted thanks to the musician and posted a video of Bono onstage, telling the D.C.-area crowd:

“You’ve been through some troubling days here with the shooting in Alexandria. We are so grateful that Congressman Scalise and his comrades made it through. So grateful. We hold them up, as love holds us all up.”

“Thanks Bono & @U2,” read the tweet from Scalise’s account, which was signed by “#TeamScalise.”

Scalise, who was critically injured in last week’s shooting incident during a GOP congressional baseball practice, remains hospitalized at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. On Tuesday, his doctors reported that the Louisiana Republican’s condition had been upgraded from “serious” to “fair.”

“Congressman Steve Scalise continues to make good progress,” his doctors said in a statement, according to Politico. “He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”

On Wednesday, Bono visited the Capitol, where he met with members of Scalise’s staff as well as House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Bono just left meeting with @SteveScalise's staffers in the Capitol. Now going to meet with Speaker Ryan. pic.twitter.com/oKcnjNqjxO — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) June 21, 2017

Statement from Bono spokesman on why he's at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/d5qRvEHmir — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 21, 2017

He also attended a meeting with House appropriators, during which they discussed funding the International Affairs account in the FY18 budget, a spokesman for Bono said.

“Bono is highlighting the lives saved by America’s investments in foreign assistance and underscoring the testimony given by 16 retired generals and admirals last week about the critical importance of development to America’s national security,” the statement continued.