Pastor Billy Graham's Life in Pictures: See Him with Queen Elizabeth, JFK and More Famous Faces

The world famous evangelical Christian and minister died this week at age 99

QUEEN ELIZABETH

Graham's meeting with the British monarch was immortalized in the second season of The Crown. 

JIANG ZEMIN

Graham shakes hands with the then-Chinese President in 1997 before a luncheon. 

JOHNNY CASH

Cash is pictured with Graham in N.Y.C.'s Central Park, where the latter spoke to over 250,000 people.

JEAN CHRETIEN

During a mission in Ottawa, Canada, Graham had a chance to meet Canada's then Prime Minister in 1998. 

KIRK CAMERON

At his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony, Graham met actor and fellow evangelical Christian. 

NANCY REAGAN

In 2000, Reagan presents Graham with the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award. The honor was given because of his "monumental and lasting contribution to the cause of religious freedom."

MITT ROMNEY

During Romney's 2012 run for president, he met with Graham and son Franklin Graham at their home. 

FLOYD PATTERSON

Shaking the hand of heavyweight champion Patterson, who attended one of his prayer meetings in 1961. 

GEORGE H.W. BUSH

With President Bush at the dedication ceremony for the Billy Graham Library in 2007.

BILL CLINTON & JIMMY CARTER

Also at the library dedication ceremony were former presidents Carter and Clinton, who posed with Bush, Graham and Graham's son Franklin for a photo. 

BILL CLINTON

Clinton shares a hug with Graham in 2007. "I will never forget the first time I saw him, 60 years ago in Little Rock, during the school integration struggle," Clinton said in a statement following Graham's death. "He filled a football stadium with a fully integrated audience, reminding them that we all come before God as equals, both in our imperfection and our absolute claim to amazing grace."

JOHN F. KENNEDY

Kennedy and Graham chat at a prayer breakfast in 1961. 

LYNDON B. JOHNSON

Sitting next to President Johnson at the 1964 National Prayer Breakfast. 

WOODY ALLEN

Graham is a guest on The Woody Allen Special in 1969.

GEORGE W. BUSH

The younger President Bush with Graham in 2010. Of his passing, Bush said: "A great man, a humble servant, and a shepherd to millions has passed on. Billy Graham was a consequential leader. He had a powerful, captivating presence and a keen mind. He was full of kindness and grace. His love for Christ and his gentle soul helped open hearts to the Word, including mine."

