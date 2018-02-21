Politics
Pastor Billy Graham's Life in Pictures: See Him with Queen Elizabeth, JFK and More Famous Faces
The world famous evangelical Christian and minister died this week at age 99
QUEEN ELIZABETH
Graham's meeting with the British monarch was immortalized in the second season of The Crown.
JIANG ZEMIN
Graham shakes hands with the then-Chinese President in 1997 before a luncheon.
JOHNNY CASH
Cash is pictured with Graham in N.Y.C.'s Central Park, where the latter spoke to over 250,000 people.
JEAN CHRETIEN
During a mission in Ottawa, Canada, Graham had a chance to meet Canada's then Prime Minister in 1998.
KIRK CAMERON
At his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony, Graham met actor and fellow evangelical Christian.
NANCY REAGAN
In 2000, Reagan presents Graham with the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award. The honor was given because of his "monumental and lasting contribution to the cause of religious freedom."
MITT ROMNEY
During Romney's 2012 run for president, he met with Graham and son Franklin Graham at their home.
FLOYD PATTERSON
Shaking the hand of heavyweight champion Patterson, who attended one of his prayer meetings in 1961.
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
With President Bush at the dedication ceremony for the Billy Graham Library in 2007.
BILL CLINTON & JIMMY CARTER
Also at the library dedication ceremony were former presidents Carter and Clinton, who posed with Bush, Graham and Graham's son Franklin for a photo.
BILL CLINTON
Clinton shares a hug with Graham in 2007. "I will never forget the first time I saw him, 60 years ago in Little Rock, during the school integration struggle," Clinton said in a statement following Graham's death. "He filled a football stadium with a fully integrated audience, reminding them that we all come before God as equals, both in our imperfection and our absolute claim to amazing grace."
JOHN F. KENNEDY
Kennedy and Graham chat at a prayer breakfast in 1961.
LYNDON B. JOHNSON
Sitting next to President Johnson at the 1964 National Prayer Breakfast.
WOODY ALLEN
Graham is a guest on The Woody Allen Special in 1969.
GEORGE W. BUSH
The younger President Bush with Graham in 2010. Of his passing, Bush said: "A great man, a humble servant, and a shepherd to millions has passed on. Billy Graham was a consequential leader. He had a powerful, captivating presence and a keen mind. He was full of kindness and grace. His love for Christ and his gentle soul helped open hearts to the Word, including mine."
